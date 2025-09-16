Joe Burrow's ex-teammate calls out Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad over Baker Mayfield comments during Browns stint after Bucs QB's heroics on MNF

Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 20-19 win over the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Monday night. The Buccaneers quarterback went 25 of 38 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including a late drive to lead his team to its second win of the season.

After Tampa Bay's win over the Texans, former LA Chargers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko called out Odell Beckham Jr.'s father, Beckham Sr., for criticizing Mayfield during the QB's time with the Cleveland Browns.

"You know how powerful this app is? Odell Beckham daddy had the world thinking Baker Mayfield was a bad QB for years," Fehoko tweeted on Monday night.

Breiden Fehoko @BreidenFehoko You know how powerful this app is? Odell Beckham daddy had the world thinking Baker Mayfield was a bad QB for years.

Fehoko was teammates with Joe Burrow when he played college football at LSU. The two were part of the Tigers team that won the national title in 2020.

The Chargers signed Fehoko as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent three years with them before having a two-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns took Mayfield with the top pick in the 2018 NFL draft. However, the quarterback struggled for most of his four years with the franchise. Beckham Jr. and Mayfield were teammates at Cleveland for just under three years.

In July 2022, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers. He also spent time with the LA Rams later in the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield in March 2023. He has led Tampa Bay to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers will square off against New York Jets in Week 3 of 2025 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: Getty

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will square off against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2025 season. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Jets lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and suffered a 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 before taking down the Texans. Mayfield and Co. will aim to continue their winning start to the season.

