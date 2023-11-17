The Cincinnati Bengals dropped to 5-5 on the season following their 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the more concerning news for the Bengals was that quarterback Joe Burrow left the game before the end of the first half and was unable to return. Burrow was ruled out with a right wrist injury, and the quarterback reportedly said he felt a pop.

If Burrow did feel a pop, it likely means he will be on the sidelines for a few weeks at least. That tweet also caught the attention of many fans who feel like the Bengals season is now over.

"He’s got a broken hand or wrist. Either way he’s out 6 weeks most likely."

"Yea he is probably going to be out a few weeks. Hopefully it is nothing too serious."

"Joe Burrow broke his throwing hand, Bengals season over."

"if burrow is out for an extended period of time and the bengals lose another game, season is over. there would be no point in trying to play him at the end of the season. just shut him down so he can fully recover and bounce back next season."

As many fans pointed out, they believe if Joe Burrow is out for an extended period of time, it likely means the Cincinnati Bengals season is all but over.

With the Bengals at 5-5, the team can likely only afford to lose one or two more games at most if they are want to make the playoffs. Missing a player like Burrow is not good news for a team that is already last in the AFC North.

Cincinnati also still has to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (twice), the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Kansas City Chiefs, among other teams.

Joe Burrow's 2023 season

Joe Burrow has been dealing with injuries all season, which has hindered his performance.

The quarterback had a calf injury during training camp which made him questionable to play Week 1. Although he was eventually able to play, Burrow went 14-for-31 for 82 yards in a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He had another bad performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

However, the injury comes at a bad time as Burrow was just starting to look like his old self. He had thrown for over 280 yards in his last three starts and went over 300 yards in two of those games.

This season, Burrow is 244-for-365 for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

