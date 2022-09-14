Joe Burrow's koozie headlined girlfriend Olivia's tailgate party before season opener vs Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow might not have had the best start to his 2022 NFL season. The Bengals lost 23-20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers as Burrow struggled on his first night back. However, Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher seems to be on point with her celebrations.

As shared on Instagram, Olivia ended up hosting an epic tailgate before the game. Her stories boasted of a fun time, while featuring the iconic Burrow koozie. Olivia has previously shared stories featuring the koozie, always enjoying a drink while promoting the QB.

Joe Burrow's girlfriend before the NFL game

The photo itself only shows her arm, the drink, and the sleeve. Of course, Burrow's face was the main focus in front of the Paul Brown Stadium.

"Who.Dey," Holzmacher wrote.

This is not the first time Olivia has posted about the koozie. A similar photo was posted months ago, along with a few more glimpses into the Bengals' pre-game warmup with Burrow.

Who exactly is Joe Burrow's girlfriend?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher have been together since 2017. Olivia has often shown up to support her boyfriend. She was there when the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl.

Olivia usually stays a bit away from the spotlight, silently supporting Burrow and the team.

Born in Ohio, Olivia studied at Mason High School. She then studied at Ohio State University, which is where she ended up meeting the NFL star. Olivia was at Burrow's games even after he moved to Louisiana State University.

She was also present when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2019. While they are usually a private couple, no one can deny that Olivia does her best to support Burrow on the field.

Olivia has a Data Analytics degree from Ohio State. She has worked as a facility operations team member/supervisor at Lifetime Fitness and a volunteer at the Bethesda North Hospital.

As per reports, she is working at Kroger as a Senior Process Specialist and Analyst. She joined the company in 2019, around two years after meeting Burrow.

Following their loss to the Steelers, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will face the Dallas Cowboys on September 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat