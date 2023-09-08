Joe Burrow has lived up to the challenge of being the franchise quarterback the Cincinnati Bengals have been looking for. He has been a calming yet talented presence for the long-struggling squad. Since joining the league as a first-overall draft pick, he has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Aside from being a Pro Bowler, he also led the league in completion percentage (70.4) two seasons ago. It’s the same year he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Without question, Burrow is vital to Cincinnati’s long-term success. Hence, it’s time to reward him financially with a long-term deal.

Football fans react to Joe Burrow’s massive contract extension

The 33rd Team writer Ari Meirov reported that Joe Burrow agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. That deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Burrow’s contract includes $219.01 million in guaranteed money. The contract had another Twitter user commenting:

“Overrated, over paid”

Another football fan said:

“Bro wanted to steal Mahomes spotlight”

Here are other reactions to Joe Burrow’s new contract

Ironically, Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa are under the same agent. Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers a day ago, making him the highest-paid defensive player.

Burrow is also the fourth quarterback to sign a market-resetting contract extension. Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles before Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Justin Herbert followed with a five-year, $262.5 million contract before Burrow signed his deal. Before these signings, Aaron Rodgers owned the richest contract for a quarterback at three years, $150 million.

It has been a magnificent five-year stretch for Burrow. Since winning the National Championship with LSU and being drafted first overall, he led the Bengals to two consecutive AFC Championship games. They won one on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Joe Burrow playing in Week 1?

But while he is now the highest-paid player in the NFL, Burrow is still dealing with the calf injury he suffered last July. It’s good news that he finally joined practice after being sidelined for over a month. When talking to reporters, he is optimistic that he will play in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow suffered the injury during practice. He limped to the side while rolling out to his right. He was carted off the field to avoid further damage. This condition adds to Burrow’s extensive injury history in his four-year pro football career.