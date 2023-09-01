Just before this recently-concluded preseason began, Joe Burrow strained his right calf, which was initially bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals, with head coach Zac Taylor saying:

“The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks.”

But fast forward to Week 2 of said preseason, and Taylor was more optimistic about his starting quarterback:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He looks great. Physically just walking around, he looks probably as good as he’s ever looked at this point.”

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

But according to a veteran sportscaster, Burrow was not merely healing his leg...

Craig Carton says Joe Burrow's contract negotiations played a part in preseason absence

During the offseason, Joe Burrow's 2020 draftmates Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert, as well as AFC North rival Lamar Jackson, signed record-breaking five-year extensions with their teams.

This raised the question of when he would receive his, even though the Cincinnati Bengals had invoked his fifth-year option early during the offseason; and Craig Carton believes that may also have also played a part in why Burrow did not attend most of preseason camp.

Speaking on his eponymous show, Carton said:

"There's a side story to Joe Burrow that's got to be brought up and that is everybody else got signed. Everybody else in his position has signed the contract. Justin Fields got paid, Herbert got paid, and Lamar got paid. He's the only guy that didn't yet. We all know he's going to.

"But you start questioning how much of his absence over the last five weeks was solely about the calf and how much, if any, of it. And I'm not suggesting he was. I'm just putting it out as a possibility, was 'Hey, Mike Brown, when am I getting paid? Because I'm as good and better than all of those guys.' And that question has not been asked nor answered."

Expand Tweet

Why has Joe Burrow still not received an extension? Insider gives theories

No one exactly knows why Joe Burrow has been given a new contract, but the Wright Way Network's Mohammad Ahmad recently shared his opinion on the matter:

"The easy assumption is that Burrow’s camp waited to see how much those stars get paid so that they could save the best for last and roll out a heavy dime for Burrow as the league’s highest paid player. Does that mean that Burrow’s calf injury delayed the announcement?

"That’s definitely possible. Because why would they announce such a franchise-altering deal knowing their star player is hurt? His injury would distract from even the most monumental deal in franchise history. If you’re going to announce Burrow’s mega-deal, letting his calf heal simmers down the chatter and discussion about Burrow."

Another theory that he put forward, in addition to the calf injury, has something to do with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who has been Burrow's friend since their days at Ohio State:

"Bosa and Burrow both share the same agent, Brian Ayrault. Bosa hasn’t reported to 49ers’ training camp because he’s on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal seeking an extension."

But as Ahmad later noted, it would be out of character for Burrow to be swayed by Ayrault into holding out, given his off-field character.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆