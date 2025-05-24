Joe Burrow’s mom Robin reveals $275,000,000 QB’s emotions 5 years after Bengals drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020

Joe Burrow’s mother, Robin, spoke out about the emotional state of her son in the 2020 NFL draft, describing how Cincinnati's franchise quarterback was surprisingly nervous. He signed a huge five-year, $275 million extension on his contract with the Bengals in September 2023.

Robin recalled her draft night memories during an interview with FOX19 NOW in Cincinnati on Thursday. She looked back at the defining moment that transformed the life of her family five years ago. The 2020 NFL draft was held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were trying to stay quiet and calm so that Joe could kind of do his Joe thing which was is always kind of be in the zone and focus," she said. "I felt like he was a little nervous, probably more excited, but he had some nerves for sure … just so proud of him and thinking about all the hard work that he had put in and there he was, it's amazing."

Robin noted that the experience reminded her of another significant moment in her son's career - his Heisman Trophy ceremony following LSU's historic 2019 championship season.

Robin distinguishes between 'superstar Joe' and family moments with Joe Burrow

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Robin emphasized the difference between her son's public persona and his private family life, acknowledging that Joe Burrow remains her child regardless of his professional success. She described how the family still experiences the same emotions they felt when Burrow was playing youth football decades ago.

Robin explained that while the stakes have grown significantly higher since Burrow's childhood playing days, the fundamental feelings of nervousness and pride persist unchanged.

"For me, Superstar Joe is one person, and then our Joey is another person," she said. "He's still just our son and we're still just as nervous every single game, proud of him every single game, as we were when he was eight years old. I think, as a parent, it's the same across many, many years. Certainly, it is a lot more intense now, but it's still the same feeling."

Burrow's established presence has allowed the Bengals organization to take calculated risks in recent drafts. An NFL executive told The Athletic in May that teams with elite quarterbacks like Burrow can afford to draft players with high upside but unproven production, knowing their QB will help cover any shortcomings while young players develop.

This strategy was evident in Cincinnati's 2025 draft approach, where they selected players like first-round pick Shemar Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.

