  Joe Burrow sounds off on Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart contact saga as Bengals stars miss training camp

Joe Burrow sounds off on Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart contact saga as Bengals stars miss training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:28 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is unhappy with Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson's ongoing contract negotiations. Both players are missing training camp while trying to reach a conclusion to end their contract stalemate.

While speaking with the press on Wednesday, Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on the situation.

"Yeah, obviously disappointing," Burrow said. "You know you'd like to have all your guys out there on Day 1 to try to build that cohesion that I was talking about earlier. But that's not how it usually works out. You know, it's business and that is how it's gone... It can be frustrating. But you know, it's the business of the NFL. That's how it goes."
Trey Hendrickson relocated to Jacksonville, Florida and is holding out there while continuing negotiations with the team. According to reports, the team made two offers to the defensive end. However, the 4x Pro Bowler declined them, saying the offers were 'atrociously low.'

Shemar Stewart is yet to sign his rookie deal with the Bengals. After being acquired in the first round of this year's draft, he has held out from signing with the team because of a dispute over the language of his contract.

On Monday, owner Mike Brown came talked about Stewart's contract situation while highlighting the meaning of the clause that voids guaranteed money under certain conditions.

"A very peculiar thing," Brown said. "It's not about the money. It's about the guarantee in case of if he were to do something contrary to discipline levels of the league. I don't think that's going to happen ever. That's what's holding it up."
Joe Burrow believes that the earlier the Bengals finalize these negotiation talks with Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart, the better it is for the team overall.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor opens up about gameplan for Joe Burrow in 2025

Since joining the Bengals in 2020, the quarterback has had a history of concerning injuries. This led to Zac Taylor limiting him in preseason games to keep him healthy for the season. However, it looks like he is making a shift in his strategy for Burrow this upcoming season.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, the Bengals head coach stated that Joe Burrow will see more preseason snaps and more reps on the field.

"He'll participate every single day like he normally would, fully healthy,' Taylor said. "And then anticipate him more in preseason games than we ever have."

Last season, Burrow recorded 4,918 yards and 43 TDs passing while helping the Bengals finish 3rd in the AFC North with a 9-8 record. After failing to qualify for the postseason in 2024, it will be interesting to see if he can help the team seek redemption this year.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

