The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for 2025 training camp with Joe Burrow leading the team in his sixth season. He has attained many feats, including two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year and two Pro-Bowl selections.

Ad

However, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark thinks the time is right for Burrow to be named the league’s MVP.

“Joe Burrow will win the MVP," Clark said on Monday, via ESPN's "Get Up." "He’s so good, he got Tee Higgins $115 million. He got Ja’Marr Chase $140 million, 43 touchdowns, 4,900 yards. Joe Burrow wins the MVP this year.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Burrow is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918). However, the Bengals quarterback finished fourth in MVP voting, behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Clark also referenced Burrow’s comments from Netflix’s "Quarterback" docuseries, noting that the MVP award often goes to the best quarterback on the best team.

Joe Burrow's $300K stolen property seen in New York pawnshop

A New York City pawnshop owner pleaded guilty to trafficking luxury items stolen from several high-profile athletes, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy of North Bergen, New Jersey, admitted on Saturday to conspiracy to receive stolen property.

Ad

The stolen items were taken in December while Burrow played an away game against the Dallas Cowboys. An FBI complaint, unsealed in February, estimated the value of Burrow’s missing belongings at around $300,000. The stolen items included high-end watches, handbags and jewelry.

Nezhinskiy faces up to five years in prison. He might be subjected to restitution of approximately $2.5 million, and forfeiture of assets worth the same amount. As a legal resident from Georgia, he also risks deportation following sentencing.

Ad

Investigators found sports memorabilia, artwork, wine and luxury clothing in Nezhinskiy’s New Jersey storage units. They also discovered tools commonly used to breach safes, which helped confirm the link to the burglary network.

The theft ring targeted homes of other athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Luka Doncic and Mike Conley. The suspects typically struck while athletes were traveling for games or public appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.