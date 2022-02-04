"That’s probably a pipe dream" - Joe Burrow wanted to play in another position while growing up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm in his second season with just two wins in his rookie year — no thanks to an ACL injury suffered in Week 11.

After leading LSU to a national championship and then becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it has seemed like the sky is the limit for the 25-year-old. But he did reveal to NFL.com that growing up, he did not harbor intentions of being a quarterback. Joe Burrow wanted to be a wide receiver or a running back instead. Regardless, he said he is glad his career worked out the way it has.

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver, I don’t know why,” Burrow said. “I guess I thought in Pee Wee football we weren’t gonna throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I’m glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career, I don’t know if I’d be an NFL wide receiver, that’s probably a pipe dream, but I can play quarterback pretty well.”

Can Joe Burrow finish a great season with a Super Bowl win?

In his second season, the former LSU star has been superb for the Bengals, which was highlighted by a two-week stretch that saw him throw for 971 passing yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. His connection with fellow LSU graduate Ja'Marr Chase has been sensational. The 25-year-old quarterback finished the regular season with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions.

Joe Burrow over the last two weeks:



Week 16: 525 passing yards, 4 TD, 0 INT



Week 17: 446 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT



He's the only player ever with back-to-back games of 400 yards, 4 TD and 0 INT.

For his favorite target in Chase, he capped off a stellar rookie campaign. Chase finished with 81 receptions; 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, and also had two games with over 200 receiving yards as he made the Pro Bowl.

Most receiving yards in a game this season



(Wk 17) Ja'Marr Chase - 266

(Wk 5) Davante Adams - 206

(Wk 7) Ja'Marr Chase - 201 Most receiving yards in a game this season(Wk 17) Ja'Marr Chase - 266(Wk 5) Davante Adams - 206(Wk 7) Ja'Marr Chase - 201 Most receiving yards in a game this season🔥 (Wk 17) Ja'Marr Chase - 266🔥 (Wk 5) Davante Adams - 206🔥 (Wk 7) Ja'Marr Chase - 201 https://t.co/NbhblIJ1lO

Gearing up for a Super Bowl matchup against Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams, Burrow and the Bengals know they will be up against strong opposition. But it has often been the case this season that the team has been written off, only to prove the doubters wrong.

Not many gave them a chance to beat the Titans and the Chiefs, but they did just that. A Super Bowl win would cap off a fantastic season for the Bengals and give the 25-year-old Burrow a ring in just his second NFL season.

