Joe Campbell cause of death: What happened to Raiders Super Bowl champion?

Former NFL defensive end Joe Campbell, who starred for the New Orleans Saints and was part of the Oakland Raiders team that won a Super Bowl in 1980, passed away at the age of 68.

Campbell's brother, Patrick, reportedly told Delaware Online that Campbell was discovered lifeless in Florida after embarking on a hike and most likely passed away from a cardiac arrest.

Campbell's passing was later verified by the Raiders on Wednesday.

Joe Campbell appeared in 13 games over the course of two campaigns with the Raiders.

Although Campbell damaged his skull and spent six months in a coma after being involved in a bicycle accident with a large vehicle in 2007, he managed to survive.

After that incident, Campbell's memory began to fade, but he was still able to recall the Super Bowl-winning season before he passed away.

At Salesianum School in Delaware, the former NFL defensive end was a superstar who contributed to the 1972 team's state championship success.

Dennis Kelly, a former teammate at Salesianum School, said that "everyone looked up to him. Joe crossed the line into becoming a professional athlete because everyone loves a winner."

Campbell's talent for sports was obvious even when he was still a Salesianum alum. His admission into the Delaware Hall of Fame, a monument to his tremendous achievements in sports, was made possible by his extraordinary abilities and commitment.

At the University of Maryland, Campbell's love of football flourished once more as he represented the school and participated in four bowl games, demonstrating his tremendous talent and tenacity.

When did Joe Campbell retire from the NFL?

The New Orleans Saints selected Joe Campbell in the first round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He played for the Saints for more than three years before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders early in the 1980 season.

In Campbell's debut year with the team, the Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game. When the Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV, they became the first wildcard team to win a championship game.

Campbell played for both the Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1981 season, which was his final one in the NFL.

In 65 games over five years with a total of three organizations, Campbell made eight sacks. In 1992, he was inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame.

