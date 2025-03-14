Joe Flacco could be the bonafide franchise QB for New York Giants in 2025, Mike Florio suggests

Joe Flacco is one of the rare instances of a quarterback seemingly reversing a decline. After winning the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2012-2013 season, the quarterback slowly appeared to run out of juice.

However, years after getting supplanted by Lamar Jackson, Flacco showed a second wind with the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts. Those performances could have been enough to earn the quarterback one more run as the main guy. At least, that is what Mike Florio suggested on a March 14 edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Mike Florio started "I asked Chris Simms about this yesterday. 'Are you queasy as a Giants fan, about the quarterback position?' Yes, he is. Why wouldn't you be? Who the hell do they have? And unless they trade up the number one to take Cam Ward, which it looks like the Titans are locked in on that proposition, you can't draft somebody at three overall," he said (0:09).

"You can't justify Shedeur Sanders at three overall. They got a mess. And maybe it will be Flacco back in New Jersey [like he was with] the Jets at one point. Maybe he goes back to New Jersey with the Giants," he added. PFT

With the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, Joe Flacco threw for 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games, going 6-5 in the games he started. Now, he might have a chance to duplicate the feat with the New York Giants if Florio is correct.

Exploring New York Giants' quarterback options including Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco winds up to throw a pass for the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco is just one name available to the Daniel Jones-less New York Giants. He serves as an option, but a risky one considering his last full 16-game season as a franchise starter was in 2017. Flacco also is 40 years old.

Russell Wilson is another candidate if Brian Daboll wants another mobile quarterback with perhaps a better arm than Daniel Jones. However, Wilson hasn't played 16 games in a season since his days with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shedeur Sanders could also be their guy, but as a rookie, his fit with the team is a complete unknown as is how low his floor could be in the NFL. That leaves Aaron Rodgers who is heading into an age 42 season.

Put simply, every quarterback remaining has some pretty large risks. The New York Giants might be incentivized to try picking up two of them depending on their asking prices.

