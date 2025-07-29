Joe Flacco makes his feelings known on Kenny Pickett suffering hamstring injury amid QB1 battle 

The Cleveland Browns brought in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason. Apart from them, the addition of rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in this year's draft established a four-way contest for the team's starting quarterback job. However, things took an unexpected turn for Pickett during camp.According to reports, Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's training camp, leaving his status as questionable for next season. Flacco shared his thoughts on the situation.During an interview before Monday's practice, he talked about Pickett's injury and its impact on the four-way starting quarterback battle on the team.&quot;Listen, I think there's worse timing, but at any point when you've been working so hard, you don't want to see something like that,&quot; Flacco said as via Cleveland.com. &quot;Like I said, anytime you've kind of worked a full offseason and you're getting an opportunity, it's got to be disappointing.&quot;Flacco also shared his thoughts on whether this situation put him in an advantageous spot to take over as the team's starting quarterback for 2025:&quot;Listen, I've been trying to keep my head down this whole time anyway, so I really don't know. Couldn't say.&quot;Coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Kenny Pickett's situation during Monday's training camp. While he did not provide a timeline for his return, he believes that the quarterback's injury is not grievous and expects him to make a quick comeback.&quot;Felt something, so we'll just treat it,&quot; Stefanski said. &quot;For any player, you're disappointed when you can't be out there with an injury, but he'll be fine. He'll rehab. He'll get back out very quickly.&quot;Joe Flacco talks about how his kids help relieve stress amid QB1 battleAs the quarterback competition continues, Flacco talked about how his kids help him remain mentally composed for the journey ahead.During an interview with the media, he revealed that his kids help relieve stress and motivate him to win the starting quarterback competition.&quot;Yeah, I mean, I went home in the beginning of June, and they're like, 'Are you the starter?' It's not added pressure. It's honestly a lot of fun. It almost, like, takes pressure off, because that almost helps put me in the moment and see it for what it is.&quot;You know, you wish you could see it as it's from a 11, 12, 13-year-old does. So, when you hang around them and you see the questions they ask and the way they phrase things, it honestly kind of helps. It helps put things in the moment and kind of really reminds you of what's important and why this game is so important to you,&quot; he added.This will be Joe Flacco's second stint with the Browns. The last time he played for them was during the 2023 season before joining the Indianapolis Colts last season.