  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Joe Flacco's ex-teammate makes bold prediction for Packers vs Commanders Week 2 game

Joe Flacco's ex-teammate makes bold prediction for Packers vs Commanders Week 2 game

By Nishant
Published Sep 11, 2025 15:27 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders (Credits: IMAGN)

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Both teams are coming off wins in their season openers and aim to remain unbeaten.

Ad

Former Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth dropped his honest opinion about this game's importance in the Super Bowl LX race. During Thursday's episode of "Get Up," the 2005 third-round pick weighed in on the Packers-Cowboys clash.

"The winner of this game becomes the frontrunner and challenger of the Eagles," Foxworth said. "We're gonna determine who we expect. And I think coming into the season, everyone was high on Green Bay, and a lot of people were saying Washington could regress."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think the way that Washington's D-line and that whole team honestly looked last week was like, regression isn't a possibility. They could improve, and we'll see how good they are going up against this Green Bay Packers team."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Commanders scored three touchdowns last week while stopping the New York Giants for no touchdowns and only two field goals to pick up a 21-6 win at home. Green Bay beat the Detroit Lions 27-13 to start their 2025 campaign with a bang. Jordan Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams would be hoping to carry the momentum and create a cushion for the later stages by piling up as many wins as possible before things go south.

Ad

Micah Parsons gets honest about facing Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels

Micah Parsons landed in Green Bay after an insanely dramatic offseason, which saw him go to war with the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowler was asked to share his thoughts about the Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels, forcing defenses to pick and choose how they rush the passer.

"We’ve got horse engines now," Parsons said. "I don’t see anybody outrunning me from the edge."
Ad

Daniels faced a similar question while addressing the media ahead of the clash.

"You don’t let game-wreckers wreck the game," Daniels said. "You’ve got to keep an eye on him. He got paid a lot of money for a reason."

The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year led the Commanders to their first NFC Championship game since 1991. The expectations are sky high for Daniels, and after starting on a high note, he hopes to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Washington this year. Will last year's dark horses become the biggest trouble for contenders in 2025?

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications