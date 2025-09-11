Joe Flacco's ex-teammate makes bold prediction for Packers vs Commanders Week 2 game

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Both teams are coming off wins in their season openers and aim to remain unbeaten.Former Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth dropped his honest opinion about this game's importance in the Super Bowl LX race. During Thursday's episode of &quot;Get Up,&quot; the 2005 third-round pick weighed in on the Packers-Cowboys clash.&quot;The winner of this game becomes the frontrunner and challenger of the Eagles,&quot; Foxworth said. &quot;We're gonna determine who we expect. And I think coming into the season, everyone was high on Green Bay, and a lot of people were saying Washington could regress.&quot;&quot;I think the way that Washington's D-line and that whole team honestly looked last week was like, regression isn't a possibility. They could improve, and we'll see how good they are going up against this Green Bay Packers team.&quot;The Commanders scored three touchdowns last week while stopping the New York Giants for no touchdowns and only two field goals to pick up a 21-6 win at home. Green Bay beat the Detroit Lions 27-13 to start their 2025 campaign with a bang. Jordan Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.Both teams would be hoping to carry the momentum and create a cushion for the later stages by piling up as many wins as possible before things go south.Micah Parsons gets honest about facing Commanders' QB Jayden DanielsMicah Parsons landed in Green Bay after an insanely dramatic offseason, which saw him go to war with the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowler was asked to share his thoughts about the Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels, forcing defenses to pick and choose how they rush the passer.&quot;We’ve got horse engines now,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;I don’t see anybody outrunning me from the edge.&quot; Daniels faced a similar question while addressing the media ahead of the clash.&quot;You don’t let game-wreckers wreck the game,&quot; Daniels said. &quot;You’ve got to keep an eye on him. He got paid a lot of money for a reason.&quot;The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year led the Commanders to their first NFC Championship game since 1991. The expectations are sky high for Daniels, and after starting on a high note, he hopes to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Washington this year. Will last year's dark horses become the biggest trouble for contenders in 2025?