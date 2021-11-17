Joe Flacco is back: Veteran QB to start on Sunday vs. Dolphins

In another twist in the search for their quarterback of the future, the Jets have named Joe Flacco the starter for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Mike White wasn't cutting it, and Zach Wilson is not fully healed. Flacco has been floating around the bench since being picked up by the Jets from the Eagles in recent weeks.

Joe Flacco has bounced around the league since getting replaced by Lamar Jackson in 2018. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 and saw the playoffs with the team six times. In 2012, his fifth time in the playoffs, Flacco caught fire.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets

As a Wild Card, Flacco threw for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions and beat four opponents en route to a Super Bowl victory. The Ravens' most famous game of the playoffs was their overtime win over the Denver Broncos, where they won on a deep pass in overtime, stunning the red-hot Broncos.

lindsey ok (taylor’s version) @lindseyyok Joe Flacco should get his No. 5 back for this start Joe Flacco should get his No. 5 back for this start

They eventually beat Colin Kaepernick's 49ers in what was one of the strangest Super Bowls in history. During the game, the stadium lost power and essentially gave both teams a second halftime. The Ravens had a big lead before the outage and ended up surviving a 49ers comeback to win the Super Bowl.

After winning the Super Bowl, Flacco hit a wall with the Ravens and only returned to the playoffs one more time in 2014. After 2014, the quarterback was 24-27 as a starter and slowly lost the faith of the Ravens. With the Ravens, Flacco threw for 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions.

In 2019, after losing the starting job to Lamar Jackson, Flacco went to the Denver Broncos, the same team he defeated in his Super Bowl run. The Broncos thought they could fix him. Instead, he went 2-6 while throwing six touchdowns and five interceptions.

After the Broncos gave the job to Drew Lock, Flacco ended up with the Jets in 2020. He would be the backup for Sam Darnold and saw four starts. He lost them all while throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions. Flacco is now 36 years old, throwing for one touchdown and no interceptions so far this season.

Will Flacco be able to catch fire like Case Keenum or Nick Foles did in their backup runs? Facing the Dolphins on Sunday, Flacco has as good of a place to start as anyone.

