NFL Fantasy Football: Does Joe Flacco have fantasy value after Jets trade for QB after Zach Wilson's injury?

The New York Jets watched as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson took a hard hit from Matthew Judon and had to be taken to the medical room in the back before Mike White took over for him.

Initially, it was believed to be a PCL injury. Once the MRI results were returned, it was confirmed it was indeed a PCL sprain, which is the best-case scenario. Zach Wilson is estimated to be out for 2-4 weeks.

Conor Sheeran @TheNJMick

I'm gonna be thinking about this insane no roughing the passer call for a long time, especially if Zach Wilson's injury is serious #Jets I'm gonna be thinking about this insane no roughing the passer call for a long time, especially if Zach Wilson's injury is serious #Jets

https://t.co/P8q2xsGAt1

Joe Flacco's fantasy football value with Jets after Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks

Upon learning of the MRI results, the Jets made a move to improve their quarterback room with Zach Wilson sidelined. Mike White and Josh Johnson consist of perhaps one of the least experienced groups in the NFL, so the Jets traded for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco for a sixth-round pick.

Flacco was a veteran backup last season with the Jets and played in five games, the same role he served with the Eagles before the trade.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets trading a conditional 6th-round pick to Philadelphia that can possibly be a 5th based on play time for QB Joe Flacco, per sources. Jets trading a conditional 6th-round pick to Philadelphia that can possibly be a 5th based on play time for QB Joe Flacco, per sources.

Joe Flacco is expected to start for the Jets as long as he can pick up Mike LaFleur's offense quickly. He has a history with LaFleur during a stint with the Denver Broncos, so he is expected to pick up the offense well.

If you have Zach Wilson on your fantasy football roster or are in desperate need of a quarterback, is Joe Flacco a suitable option to look into?

In standard formats, Joe Flacco doesn't carry much value at this point. To begin, there is no guarantee he will start Week 8. It is also unclear on whether he will play one or two games until Zach Wilson returns or if he will remain as a veteran starter in a season that has already been lost for the Jets.

If Flacco is expected to play a large role for the Jets this season, he could be a starter for your lineup if you come across injuries or bye weeks.

Joe Flacco's real fantasy football value comes in deep leagues with two quarterback lineups. He's not much of a QB1, but could be looked at as a reliable QB2.

The Jets still have some good playmakers like Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, while running back Michael Carter is starting to be a consistent player. Flacco proved to still have a great arm in the preseason and can have some good moments in a season.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 Joe Flacco is trending?Here’s his elite playoff run- 11 touchdown passes

- 0 interceptions

- 1 Super Bowl championship Joe Flacco is trending?Here’s his elite playoff run- 11 touchdown passes

- 0 interceptions

- 1 Super Bowl championship https://t.co/SDJV6Lyd1c

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Joe Flacco is not to be looked at as a savior in fantasy football. He will give you some decent points for a game or two but then may regress and put up less than ten points in fantasy football.

Pick him up with the intention of only having him start two or three games with the Jets planning on playing Zach Wilson when healthy. Best-case scenario is the Jets will save Zach Wilson and play Flacco more upon Wilson's return.

Edited by LeRon Haire