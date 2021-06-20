New York Jets QB Depth Chart 2021: Starters and Backup players

The New York Jets and their new head coach Robert Saleh made a big statement this off-season on how they play to build their team. They traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and drafted quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now the New York Jets will try to build themselves out of the bottom of the AFC East and into a contender once again. All three quarterbacks currently on the New York Jets' depth chart don't have any experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL. So there will be a lot to learn for all three.

New York Jets QB Depth Chart

QB 1: Zach Wilson.

QB 2: James Morgan.

QB 3: Mike White.

New York Jets QB Depth Chart Analysis

QB 1 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson will undoubtedly be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets at the start of the 2021 season. Wilson was drafted with the second overall selection out of BYU after a very successful college career.

Zach Wilson to Corey Davis



Zach Wilson to Elijah Moore #Jets Per @nyjets pic.twitter.com/glKsQFIyQE — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) June 15, 2021

Wilson started 12 games in his final year at BYU, throwing for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Zach Wilson is a very versatile quarterback and can make plays with his legs, as he rushed for 254 yards and ten touchdowns in 2020. With a newly built offensive line for the New York Jets, Wilson should be able to move around the pocket and make plays happen when need be.

Zach Wilson has shown promise so far through the New York Jets' mini camp, OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and mandatory mini camp. That should hold the rookie in good stead ahead of his first NFL training camp.

Jets offensive coordinator: We have thrown a lot at Zach Wilson. https://t.co/rERvRCYA84 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 18, 2021

QB 2 - James Morgan

James Morgan was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida International University. Morgan hasn't made any appearances with the New York Jets yet, so the depth behind Wilson remains young and with little experience.

QB 3 - Mike White

Mike White was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky by the Dallas Cowboys. White spent the 2018 season as a backup in Dallas but was then waived off before the start of the 2019 season.

White was subsequently signed by the New York Jets and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in the team's practice squad. He was signed by the New York Jets on a futures contract in January 2021 and should be kept as the third quarterback on the depth chart this season.

