Joe Flacco officially won the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award during the 13th NFL Honors in Las Vegas. However, some football fans argue that the other finalists, like Damar Hamlin and Baker Mayfield, deserve to win the distinction.

A football fan commented on the NFL’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter:

“Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped on a football field and he came back to play the following season and didn’t win the award?? Vegas made the call”

The Buffalo Bills defensive back had his cardiac rhythm disrupted after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in their 2022 Week 17 game. It’s a fatal condition if not treated in three minutes, but he remarkably recovered well enough to play football again, thanks to exceptional medical practitioners.

Meanwhile, the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook before the NFL Honors showed that Hamlin is favored to win at -140. Joe Flacco is second at +100, while Baker Mayfield is third at +1200.

Speaking of Mayfield, another football fan reacted after Flacco won the recognition:

“Baker deserved it 100 times more”

Mayfield has played for four teams in three seasons. The Cleveland Browns traded the former No. 1 draft pick to the Carolina Panthers after trading for Deshaun Watson. After Matthew Stafford’s season-ending injury, the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers.

But he had a strong case for Comeback Player of the Year after his impressive 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the squad to a division title and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Here are other reactions regarding Joe Flacco winning Comeback Player of the Year:

Joe Flacco has a strong case for Comeback Player of the Year

The one-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player was away from football for 10 months before the Browns signed him to their practice squad. However, he didn’t waste the opportunity given to him.

Joe Flacco started the Browns’ last five regular-season games, helping them clinch a playoff berth. During that stretch, he completed 123 passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Flacco also had four consecutive 300-yard games from Weeks 15 to 18.

He had 34 completions for 307 yards during the Wild Card Round. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to defeat the Houston Texans.