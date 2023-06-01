“Joe Lombardi is a football terrorist”- NFL fans throw shade at former Chargers OC for misusing Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the last season's biggest disappointments, making it a one-and-done playoff appearance after a historic meltdown in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 27-point lead to Trevor Lawrence in his first playoff game.

There were consequences to the meltdown. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was fired after Justin Herbert and the offense's disastrous showing in the second half. If the defense couldn't keep up with Lawrence during the comeback, what to say about the offense which failed to consistently produce points to keep a healthy advantage?

Chargers fans were never the biggest fans of Lombardi, so to see him leave the team was a huge relief, even if the cost was one of the worst results in the history of the franchise. But Los Angeles fans still haven't forgotten about what transpired over the last two years with the offense, even with a quarterback as talented as Herbert.

Was Joe Lombardi to blame for the Chargers' playoff loss, or should Justin Herbert be blamed?

Both offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback share the blame for the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff loss, honestly.

An undisciplined team that loses a road playoff game after leading by 27-0 in the second quarter is not a good formula to have.

Of course, no one should take away the merit of the Jaguars in the comeback, the third-largest in the history of the NFL playoffs. But at the same time, that January loss was the pinnacle of the self-sabotage process the Chargers have gone through several times over the past two years.

Herbert should never let his team walk into this situation. In at least a drive or two, he should have led his team to the end zone. And he has enough talent to do even more; otherwise, Los Angeles would never have scored 27 points in the first half.

Lombardi, for his part, is the guy who called plenty of deep throws and failed to do any proper clock management as his team was dominating the game when the third quarter started.

Both are guilty, but the difference is that one is a franchise quarterback and the other was a much-criticized offensive coordinator. Lombardi didn't survive.

