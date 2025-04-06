Joe Mixon drops 2-word reaction as Houston pulls stunning 70-67 upset over Duke in NCAA Final Four

The Houston Cougars left everyone flabbergasted on Saturday. They found themselves in an intense battle against the Duke Blue Devils on the court in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils had the upper hand over Kelvin Sampson's team during the game and looked like the favorites to secure the victory.

However, the Houston Cougars had other ideas in the second half of the game. They capitalized on mistakes made by Duke and ended up securing an upset 70-67 victory. Running back Joe Mixon, who plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL, was over the moon with this result.

After the electric final four showdown between these two teams, Joe Mixon shared a post on social media. In the post, the 2x Pro Bowler shared a two-word reaction to the game and the Cougars' victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

"H-Town Turnup!!!," Mixon wrote.

With just over a minute remaining, the Blue Devils looked like they had the upper hand with a 67-61 lead. However, Houston guard Emmanuel Sharp capitalized on a missed layup by Kon Kneuppel to score a 3-pointer. This cut the deficit to 67-64.

Joseph Tugler then secured another dunk for Houston, bringing down Duke's lead to just one point. Blue Devils' star Cooper Flagg was then whistled for a foul, giving the Cougars a chance to take the lead. J'Wan Roberts hit both his free throws, securing his team a 68-67 lead.

With over 15 seconds remaining in the game, Cooper Flagg tried to salvage the game for his team. Unfortunately, he missed his jumper, resulting in the Cougars securing the rebound. L.J. Cryer was fouled with around three seconds remaining, giving the Cougars two more free throws. He scored on both throws, which was the final nail in the coffin for the Blue Devils.

After being eliminated in the Sweet 16 last year, head coach Kelvin Sampson will be looking to go all the way and emerge as the national champions.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons left in shock with Houston's victory over Duke

The Blue Devils' loss in the Final Four sent shockwaves not only in the college basketball world but also in the NFL. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was left stunned after the Cougars' victory in the Final Four game.

After the showdown, Parsons took to social media to express his disappointment over the result.

"I ain't been this sad in a long time brug wtf!!" Parsons wrote.

Kelvin Sampson and his team will take on the Florida Gators in the national championship game. It is scheduled to tip off on April 7 at 8:50 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on the CBS network on television.

