  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Joe Mixon isn’t coming back this year": NFL fans react to DeMeco Ryans' comments on Texans RB's injury

"Joe Mixon isn’t coming back this year": NFL fans react to DeMeco Ryans' comments on Texans RB's injury

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 14, 2025 04:08 GMT
NFL fans react to DeMeco Ryans
NFL fans react to DeMeco Ryans' comments on Texans RB's injury

Joe Mixon is yet to make an appearance for the Houston Texans this year. However, it looks like coach DeMeco Ryans might have provided an indirect update on his status for the 2025 season.

Ad

During a press conference ahead of their Week 2 showdown, Ryans talked about the two-time Pro Bowl running back. However, fans were quick to notice that he used the past tense while talking about Mixon, as if he were a former player for the Texans.

"We're rolling with the guys that are here," Ryan said. "That's the main thing. We miss Joe, miss his energy, and his enthusiasm and everything he brought to the team. We continue to press forward and hope he's doing well."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on DeMeco Ryans' comments about Joe Mixon's injury

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans in March 2024. He agreed a three-year deal worth around $27 million. Last season, the running back played all 14 games, recording 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing while the Texans qualified for the postseason, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

After an impressive debut, there were high expectations for Mixon in year two. However, he suffered a non-contact injury in the offseason that has kept him off the field since the start of training camp. The running back was placed on the non-football injury list, meaning he will be out through Week 4. However, after DeMeco Ryans' comments, there's an air of uncertainty about his return this season.

Ad

Texans GM was once uncertain about Joe Mixon's injury status for the 2025 season

In August, Texans GM Joe Caserio talked about the running back after he was placed on the non-football injury list.

When asked if Joe Mixon will play for the team this year, he provided a vague and non-committal response.

"We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time," Caserio said (as per ESPN). "We'll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination."

The Texans started the season with a 14-9 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. In Week 2, they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL+ at 7 p.m. ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications