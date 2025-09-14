"Joe Mixon isn’t coming back this year": NFL fans react to DeMeco Ryans' comments on Texans RB's injury

Joe Mixon is yet to make an appearance for the Houston Texans this year. However, it looks like coach DeMeco Ryans might have provided an indirect update on his status for the 2025 season.During a press conference ahead of their Week 2 showdown, Ryans talked about the two-time Pro Bowl running back. However, fans were quick to notice that he used the past tense while talking about Mixon, as if he were a former player for the Texans.&quot;We're rolling with the guys that are here,&quot; Ryan said. &quot;That's the main thing. We miss Joe, miss his energy, and his enthusiasm and everything he brought to the team. We continue to press forward and hope he's doing well.&quot;Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on DeMeco Ryans' comments about Joe Mixon's injuryAdam Koffler @AdamKofflerLINK“Everything he brought to our team” Yea, Joe Mixon isn’t coming back this yearezplayar91 @BohemianHTXLINK@JeremyBranham Very interesting. It’s very possible that Mixon is not around the team rn and that’s why he uses past tense. Also - found it interesting he gave injury updates and timelines from injuries in Sunday’s game. I thought they didn’t disclose that stuff? 🤔SumoLR @LRSumoLINK@JeremyBranham I don’t think Mixon plays more than two games this season. Christian Harris situation 2.0GHPember @KyleYoakumLINK@JeremyBranham Why doesn’t Mixon just tell everyone his status?JWhite @JDWhite96LINK@JeremyBranham Doesn’t sound goodThe Cincinnati Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans in March 2024. He agreed a three-year deal worth around $27 million. Last season, the running back played all 14 games, recording 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing while the Texans qualified for the postseason, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.After an impressive debut, there were high expectations for Mixon in year two. However, he suffered a non-contact injury in the offseason that has kept him off the field since the start of training camp. The running back was placed on the non-football injury list, meaning he will be out through Week 4. However, after DeMeco Ryans' comments, there's an air of uncertainty about his return this season.Texans GM was once uncertain about Joe Mixon's injury status for the 2025 seasonIn August, Texans GM Joe Caserio talked about the running back after he was placed on the non-football injury list.When asked if Joe Mixon will play for the team this year, he provided a vague and non-committal response.&quot;We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time,&quot; Caserio said (as per ESPN). &quot;We'll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination.&quot;The Texans started the season with a 14-9 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. In Week 2, they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL+ at 7 p.m. ET.