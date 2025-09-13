Should I drop Joe Mixon in Week 2? Fantasy outlook and projections explored for Texans RB

Joe Mixon's latest injury update raised many eyebrows among Houston Texans fans. The veteran running back hasn't taken the field since the 2024 divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, his last game before he sustained an ankle injury during the offseason. Back in July, Mixon was placed on the non-football injury list, which meant he would be sidelined for an extended period. He wasn't activated for the regular season and is set to miss at least the first four weeks of the year.While fantasy managers hoped to see Mixon back in action at some point, the apparent lack of progress regarding his injury doesn't seem promising as the Texans prepare for the Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.Should I drop Joe Mixon for Week 2 fantasy football?This question will depend on managers' patience and their leagues' settings. Joe Mixon won't be back at least until Week 5, which is one week before the Texans get their bye. As of right now, it's unclear if DeMeco Ryans will give Mixon the chance to take the field before they take a week to rest.That, of course, is if Mixon is healthy enough to play. If that's the case, the best option would be to keep him on an injured reserve spot while the picture is clearer. If he isn't fit to play, then managers should get rid of Mixon and try to pick up a different player in free agency.Ryans' comments on Mixon on Friday turned a lot of heads, given his word choice.&quot;We’re rolling with the guys that are here,&quot; Ryans told reporters. &quot;That’s the main thing. We miss Joe, miss his energy, and his enthusiasm and everything he brought to our team. We continue to press forward and hope he’s doing well.”The fact that he talked about Mixon's contribution in the past tense made it look like the player wouldn't touch the grass in 2025.Joe Mixon fantasy outlook for the rest of 2025 seasonJoe Mixon's availability is surrounded by doubts. Nobody knows what is actually going on behind the scenes and the Texans aren't giving fans a lot. Even so, he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the season, and FantasyPros projects him to score 111.4 fantasy points, broken down into 143.4 rushing attempts, 569.8 yards rushing, 4.9 touchdowns, 24.6 receptions, 197.3 yards receiving and 1.1 touchdowns.Houston still has Nick Chubb and Daemon Pierce to step up while Mixon remains out.