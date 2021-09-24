Joe Montana predicts Super Bowl 55 rematch for Super Bowl 56

Four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana partnered with Bleacher Report this week for a B/R Ask Me Anything session.

Some of the topics fans asked Joe Montana on Twitter ranged from his campaign with Guinness beer, #16 jersey number choice, most memorable Super Bowl moment and his perspective on the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo QB situation at the San Francisco 49ers.

The last question he answered was likely the most important as he gave his insight on Super Bowl 56.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags "Jimmy has had trouble staying healthy, so Trey Lance is protection. They haven't been happy with the backups in the past, so to me, this makes a lot of sense." -- Joe Montana weighing in on the Jimmy G/Trey dynamic in SF. "Jimmy has had trouble staying healthy, so Trey Lance is protection. They haven't been happy with the backups in the past, so to me, this makes a lot of sense." -- Joe Montana weighing in on the Jimmy G/Trey dynamic in SF.

The Twitter user, @just_in_time, asked about which two teams would make the Super Bowl, and who would win it? It's a simple but trending topic, especially when answered by a QB who has won four of them. Here was Joe Montana's response:

"It's hard to rule out both teams that made it last year. Kansas City lost this weekend, but they lost to a good team. If they can continue doing what they do, they'll be back. I don't see anybody in the NFC that can beat Tampa Bay right now."

"Either that, or hope they lose, hope they have a bad day at the wrong time. That's when the playoffs start. Other than that, they're gonna be tough to stop. I think a potential rematch, but I think you see a different Kansas City team than you saw last year. I think something was up with Patrick (Mahomes)."

Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Kansas City Chiefs in a second straight Super Bowl?

Joe Montana predicts Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs to meet in the Super Bowl for the second straight year. It would be Tom Brady's 11th Super Bowl game compared to Patrick Mahomes' third (straight).

It would also be Tampa Bay's third trip to the Super Bowl and Kansas City's third as well. Joe Montana especially spoke of the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the NFL season. As for Patrick Mahomes, he had signed the largest NFL contract, got engaged and was an expecting father. Props to him for being able to reach the Super Bowl amidst all of that.

Joe Montana's pick for Super 56 seems to be leaning towards the Kansas City Chiefs getting the best of Tom Brady. That could also spark debate about whether the Chiefs are a dynasty. Joe Montana didn't have the most exciting picks, but they are safe ones that could easily pan out this season.

