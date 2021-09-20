NFL Trade Rumors: Is Jimmy Garoppolo heading to the NFC East?

After the San Francisco 49ers' last game, the Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance situation gained a new chapter.

It all started with Hall of Fame QB Steve Young saying the following about Garopollo's situation in an interview with KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks."

"The whole thing is fraught with terror, right? As we said before in the offseason, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan could not have screamed any louder to any of us. They went all in, in a year they thought they'd have a shot, to go from 12 to the top five, for the generation that is going to be John and Kyle's signature. They decided we don't want Jimmy to be our quarterback… but yet here we are."

"So when I say fraught with terror, it's because Jimmy is such a great guy, and he's so beloved in the locker room, and he's successful and wins, that he's going to continue with just play it out. But you've got to understand the trajectory of what's the underpinnings of that decision that happened in the spring. They are going to play Trey Lance. They're going to force the issue. Win or Lose."

He also compared the Garoppolo-Lance situation to the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes one in Kansas City:

"I agree with what Andy [Reid] did with Patrick. Patrick would agree with it as well. The awkwardness is that Alex Smith, he played that season for his job -- not to leave, he believed he was going to be the guy for a long time. And they let him believe that. What are they doing here? That's why I'm telling you it's fraught with terror because what have they told Garoppolo? Like 'play as hard as you can and you're going to go,' or 'no, Garoppolo, you can still save your job.' I think that's what is so hard."

Garoppolo clears the air in QB battle with Trey Lance

"No, it is what it is type of situation. It's one of those; we had a good drive, marched down there. Kyle called the package, and he's the head coach. Whatever he calls, goes. Just one of those things, you can only control what you can control. At the end of the day, we're playing football, trying to get a win. Whatever it takes. It is what it is, you know? It's kind of one of those situations where, I know the guys in the locker room. They know me. I know where I stand with them."

"As long as those guys got my back, I've got no problem doing whatever it takes to win. I don't know, this league is crazy how things happen. You've just got to roll with the punches kind of, and let the chips fall as they may that the end. You know, we'll see where everything is at the end."

It is clear that Garoppolo is not comfortable with the situation, so is a trade on the horizon?

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



Washington needs a quarterback. The Giants... probably need a quarterback. "I actually think he makes a lot of sense for BOTH franchises" 😳Washington needs a quarterback. The Giants... probably need a quarterback. @JohnMiddlekauff breaks down why he thinks both teams should be making a play for Jimmy G "I actually think he makes a lot of sense for BOTH franchises" 😳



Washington needs a quarterback. The Giants... probably need a quarterback. @JohnMiddlekauff breaks down why he thinks both teams should be making a play for Jimmy G https://t.co/Bshnsk5oxM

Possible suitors for Jimmy Garoppolo

New York Giants

Daniel Jones is not the answer. The Giants have a ton of problems, especially in the offensive line. But after three years, it's clear what Jones can and cannot do.

Jones has 42 TDs in three years (22 passing and five rushing) and 40 turnovers (22 interceptions and 18 fumbles lost). What's worse, he fumbled 30 times! Fortunately for the QB, the Giants recovered 12 of them.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Daniel Jones now has 40 career turnovers.



Daniel Jones now has 40 career turnovers.



https://t.co/C5UzXak3FK

Garoppolo may not be brilliant or have Jones' ability to run, but he is trustworthy and competent enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl.

Washington Football Team

Washington's QB1 today is Taylor Heinicke, an undrafted veteran who only started three games in his seven-year career.

The other options are Kyle Allen—another undrafted QB who only started one season and finished with a QB rating of 80—and Ryan Fitzpatrick—17 years of experience and 38 years old.

Garoppolo is a cut above WFT's options at the moment and would instantly be a starter, marshaling the team for a a couple of years.

Also Read

Is Garoppolo heading to the NFC East?

Only Garoppolo and his agent can confirm this. But playing for a team that has clear plans to move on, and with two teams in need of a QB, Garoppolo should at least consider a trade.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha