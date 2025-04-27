Joe Schoen's daughter sends 5-word message to Jaxson Dart after Giants draft star QB with No. 25 pick

On Saturday, Jaxson Dart shared his excitement via an Instagram post after the New York Giants drafted him at No. 25 in the first round. The Giants made a trade with Houston to gain another first-round pick, and used it to take Dart.
Dart posted a photo carousel of himself at the draft with the caption:
“THIS IS HOME @NYGiants.”
Giants GM Joe Schoen’s daughter, Sydney Schoen, commented on the post:
“So happy to have you.”
New York’s No. 3 overall pick, Abdul Carter, showed his support to the quarterback, writing:
“May the force be with you.”
Dart transferred to Ole Miss from USC and had a great 2024 season, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 TDs, completing 69.3% of his passes. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors, proving his skill in Lane Kiffin's pass-friendly system. The QB led the nation in yards per attempt and completions of over 10 yards.
However, he’s faced questions about his ability to translate into the NFL. So the Giants are a very good situation for him, as with veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, Dart will have time to learn and grow. Unless something highly unexpected transpires at training camp, the idea appears to be for Dart to become the Giants’ starter in 2026 or later.
Jaxson Dart’s mom steals the spotlight at NFL draft
Jaxson Dart’s NFL Draft moment brought attention to both him and his mom, Kara Dart. After New York picked him at No. 25, ESPN’s cameras showed him celebrating with his family. The special moment with his mom stood out.
Kara Dart has been active on social media, supporting her son. In a 2024 interview, Dart shared how his mom helped him with fashion advice and said she gave him options and let him express himself.
"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," Dart told GQ Sports. "At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways."
At the draft, Kara wore a stylish black dress that caught the eye of many. The Giants are excited about Jaxson Dart’s future, and Kara Dart is too.
