On Saturday, Jaxson Dart shared his excitement via an Instagram post after the New York Giants drafted him at No. 25 in the first round. The Giants made a trade with Houston to gain another first-round pick, and used it to take Dart.

Ad

Dart posted a photo carousel of himself at the draft with the caption:

“THIS IS HOME @NYGiants.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Giants GM Joe Schoen’s daughter, Sydney Schoen, commented on the post:

“So happy to have you.”

Joe Schoen's daughter sends 5-word message to Jaxson Dart after Giants draft star QB with No. 25 pick, Instagram

New York’s No. 3 overall pick, Abdul Carter, showed his support to the quarterback, writing:

Ad

“May the force be with you.”

Abdul Carter showed his support for quarterback Jaxson Dart, Instagram

Dart transferred to Ole Miss from USC and had a great 2024 season, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 TDs, completing 69.3% of his passes. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors, proving his skill in Lane Kiffin's pass-friendly system. The QB led the nation in yards per attempt and completions of over 10 yards.

Ad

However, he’s faced questions about his ability to translate into the NFL. So the Giants are a very good situation for him, as with veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, Dart will have time to learn and grow. Unless something highly unexpected transpires at training camp, the idea appears to be for Dart to become the Giants’ starter in 2026 or later.

Jaxson Dart’s mom steals the spotlight at NFL draft

Jaxson Dart’s NFL Draft moment brought attention to both him and his mom, Kara Dart. After New York picked him at No. 25, ESPN’s cameras showed him celebrating with his family. The special moment with his mom stood out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kara Dart has been active on social media, supporting her son. In a 2024 interview, Dart shared how his mom helped him with fashion advice and said she gave him options and let him express himself.

"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," Dart told GQ Sports. "At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways."

At the draft, Kara wore a stylish black dress that caught the eye of many. The Giants are excited about Jaxson Dart’s future, and Kara Dart is too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.