Joey Bosa acknowledges his football mortality as new Bills DE sets eyes on Lombardi Trophy

The Buffalo Bills have not been able to make the Super Bowl during the Josh Allen era thus far, and the front office added the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Joey Bosa, to help bolster the roster. Bosa was released by the Los Angeles Chargers before free agency started.

While speaking earlier this week after signing his one-year, $12.6 million contract, Bosa discussed how he has been in the league for a while and is ready to win.

"Just something different. It's been nine years [with the Chargers], which I'm really thankful for my career and how it's played out. But I'm ready to experience something different," Bosa said h/t NFL.

"I'm getting old and I'm ready to win. And I think this team is primed to do that, and I'm just excited to join a winning culture."

Joey Bosa has been dealing with injuries that limited him to just 28 games over the course of the last three seasons. Last season with the Chargers, Bosa had 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 13 quarterback hits en route to the Pro Bowl. It will be interesting to see how he does with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills lose some key pass rushers early in the season

On Friday afternoon, Buffalo Bills general manager Billy Beane announced that free agent defensive ends Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi will miss the first six games of the 2025 NFL season due to suspension, after testing positive for Performance-Enhancing Drugs (PED).

"You get a three-year deal with Hoecht knowing his situation, same thing, played, been in the league five years," Beane said. "I think his was earlier and we were made aware of it. There is a thing we can get with the league, that we can find out the status. His status we knew, and we talked it through with his agents.

The Bills came to know about Ogunjobi's case after the verbal agreement. But the two have since talked over it and have come to an understanding.

"Larry, around the time after we agreed, he got a notice that, a PED, pending suspension," he said. "So he came into my office yesterday. We did not know it when we agreed the other night, so we had a conversation.

"He was very forthright. Larry, he was Pittsburgh's Man of the Year, like, he's a good man. He's never, he's played eight years in the league, and never had a blip. That's obviously frustrating for him and a little bit of a setback for us. But we've talked it through."

This is a massive blow to the team as they are going to need pass rushers to step up as two players in the same position will seriously test the Bills' depth.

