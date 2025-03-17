Joey Bosa reveals Josh Allen's text message after 5x Pro Bowl DE joined Bills in free agency 

After his release from the Los Angeles Chargers, veteran Joey Bosa was heavily linked with a move to the San Francisco 49ers, where he would have teamed up with his brother, former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

The linebacker reportedly held talks with the franchise, and the two parties had a mutual interest in him joining the team. However, he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, ending hopes of the siblings pass-rushing together.

In an interview with NFL.com, Joey Bosa suggested that Buffalo is a better bet to win the Super Bowl next year. He then revealed that quarterback Josh Allen reached out to him, doubled down on the Bills' championship aspirations, and explained what it would mean to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Buffalo. The veteran said:

"Josh texted me that if we do what we set out to do, we can really be immortalized in this town. That's what it's all about is winning, winning a championship. And that's why I think people are here."

Bills' offseason moves: Joey Bosa signing suggests Buffalo loading up to win it all

Signing Joey Bosa wasn't the Bills' only significant move this offseason. They bolstered the defense further with the addition of defensive end Michael Hoecht and veteran tackle Larry Ogunjobi. However, both players will only be available in Week 7 or 8, depending on Buffalo's bye week, as they were suspended for six games for violating the NFL's PED policy.

Cornerback Dane Johnson and safety Darrick Forrest also joined the Bills on one-year deals to fortify the secondary. Buffalo's front office also added more talent around Josh Allen this offseason. They signed wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault to give the quarterback more weapons to throw to and added guard Kendrick Green to their ranks to improve the offensive line.

The Bills are far from done, as they not only have until October to trade for players but also have the draft. Buffalo is sparing no expense to build a roster capable of ending the Kansas City Chiefs' three-year run as AFC champions and the franchise's 31-year wait for a Super Bowl appearance.

