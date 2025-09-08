  • home icon
  Joey Bosa's fiancée Amanda Kassdikian drops 3-word message as she locks lips with Bills DE before Ravens showdown

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 08, 2025 19:06 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Joey Bosa made his debut with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. - Source: Getty

Defensive end Joey Bosa made his debut with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a primetime showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. In March 2025, Bosa signed a one-year deal worth $12.6 million and his first game and win with Buffalo was no small feat.

After the 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the moment. She shared a photo of the two kissing on the sidelines before the game and shared a caption about her excitement for the win.

"FIRST BILLS WIN."-Kassdikian wrote on her Instagram Story
Amanda Kassdikian shared a message after the Buffalo Bills win. (Photo via Amanda Kassdikian&#039;s Instagram)
In the home opener, Joey Bosa had two tackles against the Baltimore Ravens. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March. He spent nine seasons with the Chargers after being drafted with the third overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Joey Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian marked the last home opener at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills hosted their final home opener at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night. In 2026, the Bills will move to their new home stadium which has been promised to offer a better fan experience for the loyal "Bills Mafia" fan base.

Joey Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian marked the end of the era at Highmark Stadium with a carousel of photos on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself standing on the sideline as well as her view from the stadium suites and the chicken tenders she enjoyed during the Sunday primetime showdown.

"Last home opener at Highmark ❤️🥹"-Amanda Kassdikian captioned her post
In the photo, Amanda Kassdikian can be seen wearing a custom Buffalo Bills halter top shirt that featured the defensive end's name and number 97 jersey number on the back. She paired the look with dark jeans and red heels.

Kassdikian and Bosa got engaged in July 2024 after dating for two years. They originally met while both were in high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida but didn't begin their relationship until years later.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

