Defensive end Joey Bosa made his debut with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a primetime showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. In March 2025, Bosa signed a one-year deal worth $12.6 million and his first game and win with Buffalo was no small feat. After the 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the moment. She shared a photo of the two kissing on the sidelines before the game and shared a caption about her excitement for the win. &quot;FIRST BILLS WIN.&quot;-Kassdikian wrote on her Instagram StoryAmanda Kassdikian shared a message after the Buffalo Bills win. (Photo via Amanda Kassdikian's Instagram)In the home opener, Joey Bosa had two tackles against the Baltimore Ravens. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March. He spent nine seasons with the Chargers after being drafted with the third overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.Joey Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian marked the last home opener at Highmark StadiumThe Buffalo Bills hosted their final home opener at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night. In 2026, the Bills will move to their new home stadium which has been promised to offer a better fan experience for the loyal &quot;Bills Mafia&quot; fan base. Joey Bosa's fiancee Amanda Kassdikian marked the end of the era at Highmark Stadium with a carousel of photos on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself standing on the sideline as well as her view from the stadium suites and the chicken tenders she enjoyed during the Sunday primetime showdown. &quot;Last home opener at Highmark ❤️🥹&quot;-Amanda Kassdikian captioned her post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photo, Amanda Kassdikian can be seen wearing a custom Buffalo Bills halter top shirt that featured the defensive end's name and number 97 jersey number on the back. She paired the look with dark jeans and red heels. Kassdikian and Bosa got engaged in July 2024 after dating for two years. They originally met while both were in high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida but didn't begin their relationship until years later.