The 2022 NFL season is memorable for Joey Bosa for all the wrong reasons. He only played five regular season games after a groin injury that required surgery. His limited action saw his production drop from 10.5 sacks the year before to 2.5 last season.

He returned in time for the Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card Round game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a costly penalty allowed Jacksonville to steal the game. As another season starts, Bosa is making up for lost time by bulking up with calories.

Joey Bosa is eating up for success

An article by ESPN.com’s Lindsey Thiry revealed that Bosa consumes 4,500 to 5,000 calories daily to play at a heavier weight. He suited up for the Chargers at 250 pounds last season, way below his 270-pound frame earlier in his career. Thiry also shared that Joey Bosa tipped 280 pounds while at Ohio State.

His plan to add weight starts with consuming five to six meals daily, plus snacks. He needed to eat that much to absorb the nutrients and counter his fast metabolism. The training in between meals can also drain his energy.

Gaining weight isn’t easy because the Southern California weather during practices made him sweat more. Intense training with his brother, Nick Bosa, leaves him sweating under the Florida sun.

What does Joey Bosa eat daily?

The four-time Pro Bowler works with a nutritionist to add pounds to his body. Thiry’s article revealed that Bosa drinks fluids or eats some fruit before going for a run. He would follow up the exercise with breakfast.

He will consume five more servings of protein-rich foods like meat and fish with some vegetables. He would also have some nuts and carbohydrate-rich foods like pasta.

Joey Bosa is eating as a necessity rather than for pleasure. If he doesn’t follow his meal plan, the maximum weight he can lift during a succeeding training drops.

Adding more muscle will help him become a more disruptive force. While he already has the speed to outmaneuver offensive linemen, bulking up boosts his strength, enabling him to power through the blocks.

Bosa’s efforts will be tested when the Chargers open their season at home against the Miami Dolphins on September 10.