John Elway blasts Brian Flores' "false and defamatory claims" about 2019 Broncos interview

Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway addressed the claims made by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

In a lawsuit filed by Flores, the former Dolphins head coach and his lawyers claim Elway and team CEO Joe Ellis "showed up an hour late" to an interview for a head coaching vacancy back in 2019.

They also allege both looked completely disordered, and it was apparent that they had been drinking a lot the night prior to the interview.

The former Denver quarterback addressed the claims made by Flores, saying they are “false and defamatory”:

"While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked," Elway said in his statement.

Elway further said that he took Flores as a serious candidate for the vacant head coach opening in 2019 and was prepared and fully engaged:

"I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half-hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team.”

The Broncos president of football operations concluded his statement, saying the interview was in good faith:

"I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.''

The lawsuit also asserts that the interview with Denver was also labeled a "sham'' and that the team had no plans to consider Flores as an actual candidate for the head coaching job.

The Broncos ended up going with former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as head coach.

John Elway in the Broncos' front office

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

The 61-year-old spent a decade with the Broncos in a variety of roles for the franchise. He was the Director of Player Personnel (2011), Executive VP of Football Operations/De facto General Manager (2012), and Executive VP of Football Operations/ General Manager (2013 - 2020).

The team had a record of 90-70, making it to the playoffs for five straight seasons (2011 – 2015) and missing it the last five seasons. They won Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers by a score of 24-10

He spent the entire 16 years of his NFL career with the Broncos, leading the team to five Super Bowls and winning the final two in his last two seasons.

Elway is the team’s all-time leading passer with 51,475 passing yards and 300 touchdown passes.

As for the claims made by Flores, time will tell if his allegations are true or false.

