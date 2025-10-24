John Harbaugh fires back at media for "inaccurate and false" report on Ravens locker room crackdown after 1-5 start

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh cleared the air about the recent reports of the team's locker room crackdown. During Wednesday's press conference, he denied the claims made by the media.&quot;I would say the report was inaccurate &amp; false,&quot; Harbaugh said. &quot;The stuff was taken out of the locker room. I was informed after it was gone by the equipment guy, and that the player, the veteran players, a couple of veteran players got together and decided that they wanted to take that stuff out.&quot;So, my pinball machine, that I gifted the guys two years ago at Christmas, I don't know where it's at right now. It's in the storage room somewhere I guess.&quot;According to an article by the Baltimore Sun on Tuesday, the team decided to remove recreational items, such as video games and the ping pong table, from the locker room. This was after the team's disappointing Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 12.John Harbaugh and his team are 1-5 with a four-game losing streak. They next face the Chicago Bears at home this Sunday.Chris Broussard shares his thoughts on John Harbaugh denying reports about Ravens locker room crackdownOn Thursday's episode of FS1's &quot;First Things First&quot;, Chris Broussard shared his perspective after John Harbaugh fired back at the media for inaccurate reports.&quot;You remember, my rant a couple of days ago, at the end I said, 'I love the move by Harbaugh,'&quot; Broussard said. &quot;Like I thought he knows I can't go in there yelling and screaming. And he did it this way. Let me get rid of the toys and I mean business. If I go out there yelling and screaming I am out of my personality.&quot;So, I thought it was ingenious. To know though now that he had nothing to do with it, and that the players didn't even consult him. So where's the respect? Where's the leadership? I mean, they just did it like, regardless of him. So I don't like that at all. I am head over heels in love with it! Are you kidding me! We are so back!!!&quot;Fans will also be expecting the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend. He had suffered a hamstring injury during their 37-20 loss against the Chiefs. Jackson missed the last two games for the Ravens, but was back at practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday.The Ravens vs Bears Week 8 showdown kicks off at 1:00 pm ET.