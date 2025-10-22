  • home icon
  "That's why I unfollow these weirdos": Lamar Jackson fires back after viral video of Ravens QB "looking extremely high"

"That’s why I unfollow these weirdos": Lamar Jackson fires back after viral video of Ravens QB "looking extremely high"

By Nishant
Published Oct 22, 2025 14:58 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (image credit: IMAGN)

Lamar Jackson bought food from a street vendor on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was happy and had a friendly conversation with the shop owner, showed the massive portion sizes and posed for some pictures. However, Jackson was called out for looking high in a video.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared the clip of the two-time NFL MVP on X.

"𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson has gone viral for looking extremely high while buying street food past midnight. We have never seen an NFL player this fried," Kleiman tweeted.
Jackson clapped back at people who made those comments and urged others to refrain from interacting with them.

"Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people 🤣 they like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos," Jackson tweete.

A fan urged Jackson to tag them.

"Tag em, bro," the fan wrote.
The quarterback had a classy response to the request.

"To give his lame ah more attention? Naw he know who I’m talking to," Jackson tweeted.
Jackson is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28. The Ravens were 1-3 with him, but have lost their last two games without him.

Ravens aim to return to winning ways with Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh is expected to have Lamar Jackson back after the Baltimore Ravens' bye week. The team has struggled without the quarterback. The offense that averaged 37.0 points in the first three games has only recorded 33 in the last three games combined.

Jackson did not practice on Monday but is likely to suit up against the Chicago Bears in a must-win game on Sunday. The Ravens at the bottom of the AFC North, but the division is wide open, and they still control their fate.

The two-time NFL MVP completed 68 of 95 passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception before he was sidelined. Baltimore's locker room has been plagued by injuries this season. Multiple Pro Bowl defenders have missed games, and the team allowed 98 points combined in the last three games.

The Ravens will host the Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Chicago is 4-2 this season and is coming off a win over the New Orleans Saints.

