Ravens WR Zay Flowers gives update on Lamar Jackson’s status ahead of Week 8 clash vs. Bears

Zay Flowers is unsure whether Lamar Jackson will be ready to return this weekend as the Baltimore Ravens look to recover from a rough start.

The receiver on Tuesday gave an update when asked about the quarterback’s recovery from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since September. Flowers spoke with reporters after the team’s first practice coming out of its bye week.

The Baltimore Sun shared a clip of Flowers’ response when asked if Jackson will suit up on Sunday.

“I don’t know," Flowers said. "I don’t really know the situation if I’m honest, but if he is, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Baltimore Sun @baltimoresun Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is asked about Lamar Jackson's status and assures that the team is ready to go. Kevin Richardson, @baltimoresun

Jackson has missed two straight games since injuring his right hamstring in Baltimore’s Sept. 28 loss to Kansas City. Without him, the Ravens have dropped four consecutive matchups and sit at 1-5, matching one of the slowest starts in team history.

Zay Flowers stresses preparation amid Lamar Jackson's uncertainty

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Zay Flowers highlighted that the locker room’s mindset remains centered on staying ready regardless of who starts at quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean, we talk every day,” Flowers told reporters on Tuesday. “We just, you know, we always trying to get healthy, get right and start a winning streak to get back on track.”

His comments echo John Harbaugh’s cautious approach. The Ravens coach declined on Monday to discuss specific return timelines and only said that players are “working hard to get back.”

The team’s offensive struggles have underscored Lamar Jackson’s importance. In the two games led by Cooper Rush, Baltimore has managed just 13 points. The Ravens have typically doubled their scoring output with Jackson under center since 2018. This is around 28 points per game compared to roughly 15 without him.

Jackson was not at practice on Monday. However, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Roquan Smith, who sustained similar injuries in Kansas City, both returned to the field.

Baltimore’s margin for error is shrinking quickly. The team’s chances of making the playoffs dropped below 30%, according to ESPN. Another loss could nearly end the Ravens' hopes for the postseason.

The Chicago Bears will be in town this week after winning four consecutive games.

