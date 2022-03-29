49ers GM John Lynch delivers clarity on Jimmy Garoppolo's trade scenario

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been in trade rumors since last off-season, but general manager John Lynch addressed those rumors early this morning.

Lynch said the rumors circulating about the team receiving two second-round picks for Garoppolo are false.

Matt Barrows @mattbarrows Did John Lynch tell teams he's gotten an offer of two, second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo? "Not true," the 49ers GM said today. Lynch said none of the talks he's had with suitors ever reached a stage where an offer was made. Did John Lynch tell teams he's gotten an offer of two, second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo? "Not true," the 49ers GM said today. Lynch said none of the talks he's had with suitors ever reached a stage where an offer was made.

There were rumors floating earlier this month that the 49ers had received multiple second-round picks for Garoppolo. This was around the time that many of the quarterback trades were going through, and many people wondered why the 49ers weren't accepting those offers if they really had them.

KNBR @KNBR According to Pro Football Talk, the 49ers say they have a offer of two second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo According to Pro Football Talk, the 49ers say they have a offer of two second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/CTDG6mxzqi

The 49ers traded a 2018 second-round pick for Garoppolo to the New England Patriots, and he has taken over as their starter since then. He's started for them for the past four-and-a-half seasons, but traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance last year with their first-round pick in the draft. Many people think Lance will be Garoppolo's successor, and it could be this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo's recent shoulder surgery could be preventing a trade right now

While Lynch has shot down rumors about the 49ers receiving second-round pick offers for Garoppolo, we don't know the exact truth.

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his shoulder during the 49ers' Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was already playing with a torn ligament in his thumb that he suffered during Week 16. Garoppolo played through that injury during the team's impressive playoff run, and unlike the thumb, the shoulder required surgery.

Garoppolo didn't get surgery right away. The quarterback waited some time to get the surgery done. Instead of having the surgery done in January or February, he underwent surgery on the shoulder, but his timetable remains a big question.

While it is expected that he will be fine for the start of the regular season, the problem with it is that he will likely miss the entire off-season. The Indianapolis Colts were reportedly interested in acquiring Jimmy G but backed off due to his shoulder.

Given his health right now and his unknown timetable for a return, teams might not be as interested in trading for him right now, and maybe, they aren't offering that much compensation currently. Last off-season saw Teddy Bridewater get traded in late April from the Panthers to the Broncos.

If and when Garoppolo's shoulder is healthy, maybe we will see him get traded after all.

