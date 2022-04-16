NFL analyst believes this former first overall pick was definitely overdrafted

Baker Mayfield was the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft as he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. Fast forward five seasons later, entering the 2022 season, and it seems like Baker Mayfield's days as a Brown are numbered. Cleveland acquired former Houston Texan Deshaun Watson and signed him to a lucrative five-year deal to make him their franchise quarterback of the future.

Cleveland Browns @Browns OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans

Cleveland has made it apparent that Watson is their starter for the foreseeable future and that they'll move on from Baker Mayfield. They gave Houston a 2022, 2023 and 2024 first-round pick, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. They also gave Houston a third-round pick in the 2023 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for Watson.

John MIddlekauf on 3 and Out talked about Baker Mayfield and how he was overdrafted. Middlekauf thinks, if there was a redo, Mayfield wouldn't have gone first overall.

Middlekauf said:

"At the end of the day, Baker Mayfield was overdrafted. He shouldn't have gotten number one overall if we had a redo. He would have gone not that high."

Middlekauf then said that Mayfield isn't a bad player, but he acts cocky sometimes.

Middlekauf added:

"But he's not that bad of a player. And does he have some like arrogance cocky vibes for a guy that's probably not good enough to have those vibes? Yeah, little. I mean, would you rather have like Phillip Rivers or Drew Brees? Of course, you would."

The 2018 NFL draft had five quarterbacks selected in the first-round. Aside from Mayfield being drafted number one overall, Sam Darnold was selected by the New York Jets third overall. The Bills selected Josh Allen with the seventh-overall pick, and the Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen 10th overall. To close out the first-round, Lamar Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Browns could redo their pick, they most likely would have either gone with Allen or Jackson over Mayfield based on how things have played out.

Baker Mayfield has had a solid career in Cleveland

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

While Mayfield hasn't quite lived up to the expectations of a first-round pick, he has been a solid starter for the Browns the last four seasons.

Nick Karns @karnsies817 Baker Mayfield's worst record with the Browns is 6-10.



Since 1999 Cleveland has only surpassed 6 wins THREE times without Baker.



Baker Mayfield's best record with the Browns is 11-5.



Since 1999 Cleveland has NEVER had 11 wins without Baker.



Difference. Maker.

Mayfield has a career record of 29-30 in four seasons and led the Browns to a playoff run in 2020 with an 11-5 record in the regular season. Mayfield set nearly every rookie quarterback record for the Browns and has been the best quarterback they've had in recent years.

