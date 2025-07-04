John Middlekauff questions Kyle Shanahan’s 'overrated' narrative amid criticism over 49ers HC job

Kyle Shanahan has led the San Francisco 49ers to two Super Bowls in his eight years as the team's coach. He has generally been successful with the team. However, the Niners only managed a 6-11 record in 2024, marking the veteran coach's fourth losing campaign in his time with the team.

Therefore, some fans are starting to question if Shanahan is really one of the best coaches in the game or if it's all a fluke. One fan raised the issue on John Middlekauff's '3 and Out Podcast' on Thursday, as he put forward a question wanting to know if Shanahan really is overrated as a coach since he only "wins playoff games with loaded rosters."

The fan also suggested that the Niners should look for a replacement soon. However, Middlekauff jumped to Shanahan's defense in response to the question, explaining that the latter was the one who made the 49ers' roster loaded.

Shanahan's playoff record is outstanding, the former NFL scout added, especially considering that he didn't have elite quarterbacks to accomplish it.

"You have to understand that Kyle Shanahan took over one of the worst teams I've ever seen," Middlekauff said. "The 49ers were a f_ joke. Their roster was pitiful. Their culture was an embarrassment. Their team was unwatchable. Three years later, they were up 10 points with five minutes to go in the Super Bowl. ... So when you say a loaded roster, he built the thing."

"From 2019, goes to the Super Bowl. ... Two years later, he's in the NFC Championship again. And the other thing ... he's winning these playoff games with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy, not with some great quarterbacks," Middlekauff added.

Middlekauff believes Shanahan's resume is still strong, and he doesn't need to be on the hot seat just yet.

Shanahan has masterminded one of the NFL's most inventive offenses in recent years. He has also led the Niners to four seasons with 10 or more wins, including three in the last four years since taking over as head coach.

Expectations remain high for Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers had a total collapse in 2024, losing seven of their final eight games and winning just six games overall. As the 2025 season approaches, coach Kyle Shanahan must show that he can rebound and guide this team back to the postseason.

With a number of seasoned players on the roster, Shanahan needs to make an impact this year. The 45-year-old is already getting branded as one of the league's most overrated coaches by a section of the fans, and that label may become even more sticky if he leads his team to another poor season.

If Shanahan doesn't make it to the playoffs this year, his reputation and potentially his job could be at risk. But if he does, it might be his ticket to become only the second Niners coach after Bill Walsh to lead the team for ten straight years.

