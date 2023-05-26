John Ross 40 time: Comparing Chiefs WR's speed stats with Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history after signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. That value includes $72.2 million in guaranteed money or $18.5 million annually.

While “Cheetah” gets the money, he doesn’t own the record for the fastest official 40-yard dash time. That record belongs to John Ross, now with the Kansas City Chiefs on a reserve/future contract.

During the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, the wideout from the University of Washington ran the 40 in 4.22 seconds. That credential might have helped him become a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill did not participate in the 2016 Combine because of his domestic violence arrest. However, he completed the drill during his Pro Day in 4.29 seconds. While it’s still a brisk finish compared to most wide receivers, he fell to the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

Tyreek Hill had a better career than John Ross

Ross was drafted earlier, as he was the 2016 Pac-12 Player of the Year and First Team All-American. Unfortunately, he did not live up to the hype. During his rookie season, he dropped the only pass thrown at him and was on the active roster for three games. A knee injury forced him to miss Weeks 3 to 5, though.

Marvin Lewis, his coach, was criticized for mishandling Ross’ career. Ross' fortunes did not improve, and he continued to underperform in Cincinnati. His best season came in 2019, finishing with 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Ross signed with the New York Giants after spending four seasons with the Bengals. However, he got regular playing time only after Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton suffered injuries. He played ten games but had only 224 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs hope to revive his once-promising career. They hoped for the same result with Josh Gordon, but he did not flourish.

Conversely, Tyreek Hill became one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He was already a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro member in his rookie year. Apart from winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs, he was also an NFL 2010s All-Decade Team member.

Mathis Gaglione @MathisReports Personally one of my favorite Tyreek Hill highlights. Personally one of my favorite Tyreek Hill highlights. 💯 https://t.co/WfXAAMB5ug

Hill has five Pro Bowl selections and four First Team All-Pro distinctions in 2022. He started his Miami stint on the right foot with 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Dolphins snap a five-year postseason drought.

While there’s uncertainty on how John Ross’ stint in Kansas City will unfold, Tyreek Hill is at the summit among wide receivers. When he’s done, “Cheetah” will likely be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

