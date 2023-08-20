John Wolford Buccaneers contract: How much will QB earn in Tampa?

John Wolford started his career in the NFL by attending training camp with the New York Jets in 2018.

He played college football at Wake Forest and spent the previous four years with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March as a free agent.

In March, the Bucs revealed that Baker Mayfield and John Wolford would share the same quarterback room again after they were both with the Rams for the second part of last season.

According to reports, Wolford will make $1.01 million from this contract, not including a signing bonus. For players who have been in the NFL for at least three years, this contract is the bare minimum.

Last season, Wolford had three starts and went 1-2 with a completion percentage of 61.3% for 390 yards, a single touchdown and three interceptions. Meanwhile, the newly acquired quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was transported to hospital after suffering an injury to his neck against the New York Jets on Saturday.

Beginning the second half, Wolford was brought to the ground by Jalyn Holmes, and it seemed that his head hit the ground while his opponent was on top of him. The trainers arrived quickly to help Wolford when other players shouted for them. He was carted off and rushed right away to hospital.

Since the incident, a lot of football fans who knew very little about the quarterback have become interested in various aspects of his career.

John Wolford's career earnings in the NFL

John Wolford graduated from Wake Forest in 2020 without being selected. He played for the Los Angeles Rams for his first four seasons of professional football before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. If fit, he will likely serve as Tampa Bay's third quarterback.

The 27-year-old quarterback has made $2,607,299 in his brief NFL career to date, according to Spotrac. The table below shows how his contracts have panned out.

Year Annual Salary Length Signing Bonus Guaranteed Money 2018 $855,000 2018-2020 - - 2019 $495,000 2019-2019 - - 2020 $1,540,000 2020-2021 $150,000 $150,000 2022 $895,000 2022-2023 - - 2023 $1,010,000 2023-2024 - -

Before his injury against the New York Jets on Saturday night, John Wolford had completed 14 of his 21 attempts for 168 yards and a score in the preseason while throwing zero picks.

He has 61 completed passes for 626 yards and one touchdown in seven appearances in the NFL.

