Johnny Manziel’s Ex-wife Bre Tiesi gives birth to Nick Cannon's eighth child

Johnny Manziel's ex-wife recently gave birth to actor/rapper Nick Cannon’s eighth child. Cannon has hosted several television shows including America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Masked Singer. He was previously married to pop star Mariah Carey.

TMZ @TMZ Congratulations are in order for Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi -- the model and Nick Cannon just welcomed their baby son to the world!! tmz.com/2022/07/25/joh… Congratulations are in order for Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi -- the model and Nick Cannon just welcomed their baby son to the world!! tmz.com/2022/07/25/joh…

Bre Tiesi and Manziel divorced in March 2019 after the couple tied the knot in 2018. Manziel is a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Following a year in the NFL, Manziel moved on to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes, Memphis Express, and the FCF Zappers throughout several different American football leagues.

He most recently expressed interest in pivoting to a golf career.

Manziel was also a former Heisman trophy winner and grabbed much of the headlines while playing college football at Texas A&M University.

A brief history of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks, including Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are one of the oldest NFL franchises. They have a deep history that includes standout players like running back Jim Brown, tight end Ozzie Newsome, and offensive lineman Joe Thomas. Mirroring the blue-collared Northwest region of Ohio, the Browns emulate a certain toughness.

Their history of quarterbacks has not been as successful. Bernie Kosar is the one name that stands out in the history of signal callers that the team fielded. Although armed with multiple high draft picks, the side has been unable to find a generational leader at the position.

Bernie Kosar and Vinny Testaverde were some of the last quarterback talent that the Browns had. The team has since fielded quarterbacks like Tim Couch, Kelly Holcomb, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brian Hoyer, and Josh McCown. They briefly flirted with Johnny Manziel, but that experiment did not last.

When the team drafted Baker Mayfield with the number one overall pick in 2018, it provided a brief light of hope for the franchise’s fortunes. Mayfield would go on to set the Browns rookie record for touchdown passes thrown and he led the team to a playoff win in 2020. The win happened to be their first since Art Modell moved the team to Baltimore in 1995.

Despite that playoff win in 2020, the Browns decided to move on from Mayfield when they signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract. Watson continues to battle his civil suits for alleged sexual harrassment/assault, and the team traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far