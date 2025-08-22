Johnny Manziel spotted with Playboy model Brittany Gibson at Darke's Sweden concert 6 months after breakup with ex-gf Josie Canseco

It has been almost six months since former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel split with his girlfriend, Josie Canseco. Their breakup was confirmed in February, earlier this year, following more than a year of dating.

Now, Manziel appears to be in another relationship rumor, as the retired quarterback was seen enjoying Drake’s concert with Playboy model Brittany Gibson. On Friday, Manziel shared an Instagram story from Gibson’s account.

Johnny Manziel spotted with Playboy model Brittany Gibson at Darke's Sweden concert (Image Credit: Manziel/IG)

The story included a picture showing Gibson with her arm around Johnny Manziel’s shoulder, as they posed together with another friend. The model captioned the photo with a two-word message, which read:

“my family.”

For the concert, Johnny Manziel wore a stylish outfit that included a white T-shirt paired with white pants and a grey hooded jacket. As for Gibson, she was seen wearing a dark blue top with a mini skirt of a similar shade. It was the first time Manziel and Gibson had been spotted together. So, if there’s indeed a spark between them, it would soon become evident to fans.

Johnny Manziel’s decision to break up with Josie Canseco

TMZ confirmed in February that Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel had ended their relationship after dating for a year. According to the publication, Manziel felt that he “had some work to do on himself” and believed that breaking up with Canseco was a part of that process.

Their breakup surprised fans, especially since the couple had gone viral for their cozy social media video. Canseco shared a steamy video of her with the retired quarterback in the bathtub, as part of her special birthday tribute to Manziel. According to Daily Mail, wishing Manziel a “happy” 32nd birthday, Canseco captioned her post:

“I'm so proud of the man you've grown into. You are the kindest heart I've ever met. How'd I get so lucky. Happy birthday my baby.”

Setting aside his relationship talks, Johnny Manziel was recently criticized by Gillie Da Kid for siding with Cam Newton on his list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league.

