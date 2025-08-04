  • home icon
  "Sit your dumb**s down" - Gillie Da Kid fires back at Johnny Manziel as former Heisman winner defends Cam Newton

"Sit your dumb**s down" - Gillie Da Kid fires back at Johnny Manziel as former Heisman winner defends Cam Newton

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 04, 2025 23:05 GMT
Rapper Gillie Da Kid is officially at war with Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel over who belongs in the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

It all began with an episode of Hot Take last month, when the former NFL MVP Newton explained why reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts was not among them:

"Did you know that Jalen Hurts only threw for 2,900 yards in the whole (2024) season? ...It's unfortunate that in his current situation, he will not be able to really showcase what he's able to fully do on a consistent basis."
Two days later, Gillie, a big Philadelphia Eagles fan, angrily reacted to the omission on Million Dollaz Worth of Game:

“I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn’t do - win a Super Bowl... And you hating on him? You wasn’t better than him.”

Newton responded by ridiculing Gillie's music career and album sales. Former Heisman winner and ex-Cleveland Browns QB Manziel then joined his fellow ex-player's side on Saturday by calling the rapper "the biggest (expletive) loser on the planet" and threatening to "slap the (expletive) out of you".

On Sunday, Gillie posted a response video to "Johnny Football's" threat:

“Johnny, what would make you get up and say you would slap me out of all the motherfu**kers on planet Earth? Had to be this sh*t right here, because it ain't 1917 no more, Johnny. This is 2025, n****s fight back...
"Now let me tell you something, Johnny. I need you to check into AA, Alcohol Anonymous. And I need you to check the f*** out of AAB, African American business, Johnny. This s*** has nothing to do with you. Sit your dumba** down somewhere, you hear me?”
Chad Johnson suggests boxing match between Gillie Da Kid, Johnny Manziel

Amid the Gillie Da Kid-Johnny Manziel beef, Chad Johnson sees a "money-making opportunity" from it. On an episode of Nightcap released on Monday, the former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver suggested that the two settle their differences in the ring (from 08:18 in the video below):

“Gillie, you know you got that Philly shell on you… Gillie can box too, now, Gillie and Johnny settle they differences in the ring. Headgear. 16-ounce gloves. Four rounds. Three-minute rounds. Oh, you’re gonna slap me when you see me? Now’s your opportunity! Boom. Get the sponsors behind it. Keep the main thing the main thing.”
His co-host Shannon Sharpe, meanwhile, implored all sides to stop the insults with football season nearing.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

