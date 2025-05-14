“Joke of an organization”: NFL fans slam Jets for releasing veteran punter Thomas Morstead for unproven Kai Kroeger

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported that the New York Jets have officially released veteran punter Thomas Morstead on Tuesday and signed undrafted rookie Kai Kroeger in his place. Morstead confirmed the news via Instagram, saying he was “disappointed to be moving on” and appreciated his time with the franchise.

Morstead - who had signed a two-year contract with the Jets before the 2024 season - averaged 47.2 yards per punt with 19 punts downed inside the 20 in 17 games. Despite his age, he remained effective and was considered a valued locker room presence. The decision to part ways reportedly stemmed from the team's desire to go younger and save cap space. Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, his release frees up $2.55M, with a $500,000 dead cap hit.

Fans, however, criticised the move on social media.

“Joke of an organization.”

"There’s still time to delete this tweet and fix things."

"Nice job ruining Aaron Rodgers into retirement. Welcome to The New York Jets, where great quarterbacks get tarnished endings.”

Thomas Morstead - who began his NFL journey in 2009 with the Saints - played at the Falcons and Dolphins before his two separate stints with the Jets. However, the organization has shifted direction with Kroeger, who is yet to play a snap in the NFL.

"This is so upsetting,” one fan said.

“There’s a reason we haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years. You get that, right?” another commented.

With this move, the Jets take on risk by prioritizing youth over experience at a specialist position that requires consistency.

Jets cut Thomas Morstead, turn to youth with Kai Kroeger and Austin McNamara

The New York Jets - who are moving on from veteran punter Thomas Morstead - have two young players who will battle for the job: Kai Kroeger and Austin McNamara. Kroeger, 22, averaged 44.6 yards per punt in five seasons at South Carolina and holds the school record for most career punts. He also had four punts over 70 yards and threw three touchdown passes. McNamara, 24, signed with the Bengals in 2024 but was cut before the season began.

The Jets will give both players a chance to compete during training camp. One of them will take over as the team’s punter in 2025.

