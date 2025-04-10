"Joke of an organization"- NFL world clowns Giants for seeking help from fans on Shedeur Sanders vs. Abdul Carter debate

The New York Giants want their fans' opinion on who they should select ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. On their official X account, the Giants ask fans who they would draft between Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter.
Reports circulating ahead of the draft indicate that the Giants aren't completely sold on Shedeur Sanders enough to use their third overall selection on the Colorado quarterback.
Fans were relentless in their response to New York. Check out a few of them here.
"Carter, then trade back into the first ahead of the Steelers and get Sanders or Dart," a fan said.
"Sanders. All Day. Because he’s a winner, comes from a winner and is ready to lead. Period," another fan said.
"Abdul, Shadeur is a bum, couldn’t win in the easiest power 4 conference," a fan wrote.
"Carter… don’t overthink this. Yeah we need a QB but you don’t pass on arguably the best player in the draft if he falls to you," another fan wrote.
Will the Giants pass on a quarterback at third overall in the 2025 NFL draft?
The Tennessee Titans currently hold the first overall pick in the NFL draft, and are expected to use that to take Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward. That leaves Shedeur Sanders as the only quarterback teams would likely be willing to use a top-five selection on. With the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants in need of a quarterback, things have become interesting.
Cleveland and New York are expected to take the best player available on the board, making Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter the ideal selections. Cleveland has been linked to Carter, with the allure of pairing the Penn State star up with Myles Garrett perhaps too rich to pass on. That would leave New York with a decision between Sanders and Hunter, who were teammates in Colorado.
It will be interesting to see what New York ultimately decides to do when the 2025 NFL draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.
