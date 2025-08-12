Jon Gruden lawsuit over NFL leaked emails case gets major update from Nevada Supreme Court

Jon Gruden may be inching closer to clearing his name.

Ad

Back in 2021, the then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach was revealed to have made emails that contained racist and homophobic remarks, mainly directed towards the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. An ensuing investigation by the New York Times then revealed that he had been doing so since 2011 and during his job as ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst.

The scandal forced him to resign, but he subsequently appealed the decision by claiming that the emails had been improperly leaked. And on Monday, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in his favor by a vote of 5-2.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Jon Gruden in his appeal against the NFL. That means Gruden will get discovery and his day in court alleging that Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL improperly leaked his emails, leading to his firing as Raiders head coach.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gruden's legal counsel Adam Hosmer-Henner commented:

"We're very pleased with the Nevada Supreme Court's decision, not just for Coach Gruden but for all employees facing an employer's unfair arbitration process. This victory further vindicates Coach Gruden's reputation, and it clears the way to swiftly bringing him full justice and holding the NFL accountable."

A league spokesperson declined to respond when asked about the development by USA Today.

Ad

Jon Gruden snubs NFL, eyes SEC in potential coaching return

Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won their first-ever Super Bowl under Jon Gruden, announced that they were restoring his name to their Ring of Honor. However, even with this gesture of goodwill, he may be eyeing coaching opportunities elsewhere - specifically in college.

On the latest episode of his Barstool Sports-produced YouTube series Inside the FFCA, he shared a preference for joining the SEC when speaking to the Georgia Bulldogs (from 18:03 in the video below):

Ad

“I’m being honest with you. I do not bullsh** either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it. I’ll let you guys this… what I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. G**damn.”

Ad

Ad

ESPN's Peter Burns, however, has a surprise prediction: Virginia Tech in the ACC, as early as 2026. The Hokies have gone 16-21, including 1-1 in bowl play, under Brent Pry so far.

Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN Virginia Tech HC Jon Gruden just seems so right for 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension