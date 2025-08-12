  • home icon
  Jon Gruden lawsuit over NFL leaked emails case gets major update from Nevada Supreme Court

Jon Gruden lawsuit over NFL leaked emails case gets major update from Nevada Supreme Court

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 12, 2025 00:38 GMT
Jon Gruden may be inching closer to clearing his name.

Back in 2021, the then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach was revealed to have made emails that contained racist and homophobic remarks, mainly directed towards the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell. An ensuing investigation by the New York Times then revealed that he had been doing so since 2011 and during his job as ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst.

The scandal forced him to resign, but he subsequently appealed the decision by claiming that the emails had been improperly leaked. And on Monday, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in his favor by a vote of 5-2.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gruden's legal counsel Adam Hosmer-Henner commented:

"We're very pleased with the Nevada Supreme Court's decision, not just for Coach Gruden but for all employees facing an employer's unfair arbitration process. This victory further vindicates Coach Gruden's reputation, and it clears the way to swiftly bringing him full justice and holding the NFL accountable."

A league spokesperson declined to respond when asked about the development by USA Today.

Jon Gruden snubs NFL, eyes SEC in potential coaching return

Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won their first-ever Super Bowl under Jon Gruden, announced that they were restoring his name to their Ring of Honor. However, even with this gesture of goodwill, he may be eyeing coaching opportunities elsewhere - specifically in college.

On the latest episode of his Barstool Sports-produced YouTube series Inside the FFCA, he shared a preference for joining the SEC when speaking to the Georgia Bulldogs (from 18:03 in the video below):

“I’m being honest with you. I do not bullsh** either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it. I’ll let you guys this… what I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. G**damn.”
youtube-cover
ESPN's Peter Burns, however, has a surprise prediction: Virginia Tech in the ACC, as early as 2026. The Hokies have gone 16-21, including 1-1 in bowl play, under Brent Pry so far.

Edited by Andre Castillo
