Jaxson Dart is not one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft but is projected to be a late first-round/early second-round pick. Jon Gruden thinks Dart could be a difference-maker.

The former coach's eponymous QB class includes Ohio State's Will Howard, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Syracuse's Kyle McCord and Memphis' Seth Henigan. After its fifth episode on Monday with the Ole Miss alum, he tweeted:

"Rifle arm, sharp mind and the right attitude to be a franchise-changing player. Whoever gets him will be very happy!"

A team that could be in line to draft Dart in the first round are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision. However, the Cleveland Browns, who also sorely need a quarterback, could also trade back into the first round should they pass on Shedeur Sanders for someone like Abdul Carter.

Coach Kevin Stefanski raved about the "very impressive young man" during the owners' meetings on Monday, praising current Rebels senior analyst and former NFL coach Joe Judge's impact and influence on Dart's development.

Mel Kiper reveals prospect ranking for Jaxson Dart

Should Jaxson Dart go in the first round, the most sensible prospect rank for him will be in the 20s, which is where the Pittsburgh Steelers' pick is. However, ESPN Mel Kiper thinks Dart deserves a much higher position.

After fellow analyst Field Yates put the quarterback at 35th on Monday's episode of First Draft, he gave a much higher ranking of between 15 and 17 (discourse starts at 27:26 in the video below).

Emphasizing Dart's abilities - his mobility and arm strength in particular - and attitude - Kiper detailed the attributes that influenced his thinking:

“I think he’s the kind of guy you talk about, if he gets in the right offense and he gets a year to basically sit and watch and learn, has a little bit of time and isn’t force fed, like we expect some quarterbacks to automatically be? With him, I think the time will be there if he goes to the right organization.”

Kiper wondered why Jaxson Dart was held in low regard despite exploding for over 4,200 yards and almost 30 touchdowns as a senior and leading the Rebels to a 2-1 record in bowl games:

The 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field.

