Jon Gruden makes feelings known on TreVeyon Henderson after RB's sensational 4.43 40-yard time at NFL combine

On Saturday, TreVeyon Henderson earned some dollars in his bank account during the NFL Scouting Combine. The Ohio State Buckeyes running back solidified his status as one of the best skill players of the class with a great 40-yard dash, setting a mark of 4.43.

Henderson had a fantastic collegiate career. The Buckeyes had a lot of success during his time at Ohio State, and the finish was perfect, winning the national championship in the 2024 season. He also was voted to the First-Team All-Big Ten for his excellent season.

One of Henderson's biggest fans is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who now works in the media. After the running back's time was made public, Gruden called his shot and predicted that the Ohio State superstar will be one of the great running backs in the NFL:

Gruden has been away from the league since 2021, when his 10-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders was cut short after personal e-mails were released. Gruden made racist remarks about the former NFLPA's executive director, DeMaurice Smith. He asked to leave the Raiders due to the situation.

TreVeyon Henderson's stats in his college career at Ohio State

The running back played college football for four years, which has become a rare feature in the current era. He impressed as a freshman, with 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021, firmly putting his name on the radar of scouts across the NFL.

But he missed time in both 2022 and 2023 and his stock fell down. He had just 18 games across two years, and although he put solid numbers on the board, it was nothing compared to his freshman season. He decided to return to his senior year in hopes of finally winning the national championship with Ohio State.

2024 was the season where it finally happened. The Buckeyes won their first national championship since 2014, easing the pressure on Ryan Day. Henderson had 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while also contributing in the passing game. He was a key cog for the offense in the championship run.

