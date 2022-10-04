Jon Hamm still upset about Patriots' alleged cheating in Super Bowl win over Rams 

The New England Patriots are the most successful and dominant NFL team of the 21st century.

Six Super Bowl wins in nine trips to the big game and an unprecedented 19 straight seasons with a winning record saw them create a dynasty unparalleled to any in the NFL's salary cap era. Detractors of the Patriots' dominance often use Spygate and Deflategate to undermine the team's success.

Actor Jon Hamm, who appeared on ManningCast during the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, brought up the Patriots' cheating scandal during a discussion about the team he roots for. He said:

"I was a big believer in the 'Greatest Show on Turf' and all that. If the New England Patriots hadn't been allowed to cheat in the Super Bowl in 2001, that would've been another ring we could've had."

The Rams lost to Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal after Tom Brady set the kicker up within range with an unforgettable drive.

Did the Patriots cheat in Super Bowl win vs. Rams in 2001?

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who was on the Rams team, has also insinuated that the Patriots cheated during that Super Bowl. During an interview in 2013, the retired running back said:

" I'm over the Super Bowl loss. But I'll never be over being cheated out of the Super Bowl. That's a different story. I can understand losing a Super Bowl, that's fine . . . But how things happened and what took place. Obviously, the commissioner gets to handle things how he wants to handle them but if they wanted us to shut up about what happened, show us the tapes. Don't burn 'em."

He claimed that the Patriots knew about the plays the Rams had only run during walkthroughs:

"In that game, in the red zone, the plays we ran, most of them we hadn't ran most of those plays that year. And a couple of plays on third down that we walked through also."

He concluded with:

"It's either the best coaching in the world when you come up with situations that you had never seen before. Or you'd seen it and knew what to do."

The New England Patriots dynasty has its naysayers, but the banners and the Lombardi trophies that they have accumulated in the last 22 years won't be taken away.

