Jon Montana makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes possibly tying his Super Bowl win record 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of etching their names into the history books. They are already the first team to compete in five Super Bowls in six years. A win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will see them complete an unprecedented three-peat.

It'd also be Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl win, which would be tied for second-most for a starting quarterback alongside San Francisco 49ers icon Joe Montana and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw. Given his stats and accolades, a victory on Sunday would confirm the Chiefs superstar's status as the second-greatest quarterback behind only Tom Brady.

Montana, who was considered the greatest ever until Brady surpassed him, is well aware of how close Mahomes is relegating him further down that list. However, he's unbothered about it.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On The Rich Eisen Show, he claimed that he doesn't dwell on his legacy and is grateful for the career he had. Montana said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I know he's got a great career. Obviously, off to a great start, and a long way ahead of him. I always look back and on it and say, 'Look, I'm not a record person. I don't have any records in high school and have any records in college, a few records soon, in the NFL.' So I'm not really a person that lives in the past. I just try to enjoy the days as much as I can. People bring the past up to you all the time." [From 0:13]

Patrick Mahomes on the GOAT debate

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday and complete the three-peat, the quarterback will be in the GOAT conversation for some. However, like Joe Montana, the 29-year-old isn't concerned about where he ranks among the game's greats.

When asked about his place in the GOAT debate on the Super Bowl Opening Night, he said:

"I'm just trying to be the greatest Patrick Mahomes that I can be. I mean, that's obviously a goal of anyone's, is to be the greatest at their profession, but in order to do that, you have to be the greatest that you can be every single day, and if that's on the field and the work ethic I put in or off the field in the father and husband that I am, I'm gonna try to be the greatest in that way."

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes' sole focus is adding more championship rings to his collection. How that affects his legacy is not something he concerns himself with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.