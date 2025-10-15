  • home icon
  Jonathan Gannon leaves reporters speechless after odd Michael Vick 2007 arrest comment

Jonathan Gannon leaves reporters speechless after odd Michael Vick 2007 arrest comment

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 15, 2025 22:03 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Gannon leaves reporters speechless after odd Michael Vick 2007 arrest comment (Credit: IMAGN)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had a bold response to one question regarding his approach to the game. Amid a 2-4 season in which the Cardinals have failed to win close games and have lost others that looked sealed with minutes on the clock, Gannon surprised reporters on Wednesday.

A reporter asked Gannon when he stopped coaching with emotion and removed that part of himself from certain situations.

"Coach, how early in your career did you have to start trying to figure out how to take emotion out of coaching, as far as when you have these issues and when you have all these injuries that you have on these pieces? When was the first time that you can recall that?" the reporter asked.
Jonathan Gannon referred to Michael Vick, who went to prison in 2007, during his best time with the Atlanta Falcons.

"2007, when our quarterback went to jail," Gannon replied.
Nearly 20 years ago, Michael Vick starred in one of the biggest scandals in NFL history. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal conspiracy to operate a dogfighting ring across states, just when he was entering his prime.

Jonathan Gannon's first coaching experience in the NFL happened in 2007, when he was the defensive assistant coach and quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Two years later, he joined the St. Louis Rams as a college scout.

The 42-year-old coach worked his way to the top until he joined the Cardinals in 2023, after two years as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator.

Dez Bryant defended Jonathan Gannon after Cardinals fined him over Emari Demercado's situation

Ex-Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant took issue with the Arizona Cardinals fining Jonathan Gannon after he got physical with running back Emari DeMercado following a costly mistake against the Titans.

"I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k... I believe it only happened because of the soft a*** world that we live in today ... If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game... You'll understand the situation... This football.. that play clearly cost them the game... I hope this doesn't cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado."

The Cardinals are 2-4 after six games. Quarterback Kyler Murray's future with the franchise might be up in the air, while the team shows that they can be competitive without the former No. 1 overall pick.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
