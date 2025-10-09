  • home icon
  "Soft a*s world": Dez Bryant voices major complaint against Cardinals fining Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his fiery altercation with Emari Demercado

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:28 GMT
Dez Bryant voices major complaint against Cardinals fining Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his fiery altercation with Emari Demercado
Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant disagreed with the $100,000 fine the Arizona Cardinals imposed on head coach Jonathan Gannon. He took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation while voicing his dissatisfaction with the decision.

"I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k... I believe it only happened because of the soft a*** world that we live in today ... If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game... You'll understand the situation... This football.. that play clearly cost them the game... I hope this doesn't cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado."
The Cardinals succumbed to a 22-21 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. In the fourth quarter of the game, running back Emari Demercado had the opportunity to seal the victory of his team. He was in the clear and almost scored a 76-yard rushing touchdown.

Unfortunately, Demercado let go of the ball before crossing the end zone. This negated his touchdown and gave the Titans an opening to secure a comeback victory. Following this costly mistake, a clip of Jonathan Gannon getting into a heated and physical altercation with the running back went viral on social media.

Later on, Jonathan Gannon came forward to apologize to Demercado and the team for his actions.

"I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it," Gannon said. "I just told them I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game and try to lead the charge on that. It's not really who I am and who I want to be."
Former NFL star shares his thoughts on Jonathan Gannon getting physical with Emari Demercado after his costly mistake

Ex-NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh shared his thoughts on the Gannon and Demercado situation on the 'Speakeasy' show.

According to the former wide receiver, no NFL coach would think about doing the same to him during his playing career. It is because he would respond in a physical way to the 'disrespect.'

" A coach would never do that to me," Houshmandzadeh said. "I'm knocking him out on the sideline. I promise you. Every coach that I had, they know that. He wouldn't do that to me. ..."
"I'm a tough guy. You just not going to disrespect me like that. Because if I do that to you on the sideline, I'd get cut. We know that. I got a son at home. Whatchu think he gonna say when he see this? ... I might argue with my wife, and I raise my voice, she would be like, 'Oh you wanna raise your voice at me but let that man hit you like that way?' ... I'm a man first."
Jonathan Gannon also stated that the running back will not face any consequence for his mistake that cost them the game. He and the Cardinals next take on the Colts on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.

