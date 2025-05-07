Jonathan Owens' anniversary message to wife Simone Biles speaks volumes about their commitment

Jonathan Owens penned down a heartfelt message for his wife, Olympic legend Simone Biles, on their second anniversary. The couple has been together since 2020 and tied the knot in 2023.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Owens celebrated his second anniversary by sharing an adorable picture with his wife. In the snap, the American gymnast donned a white short dress that had rose red flowers on its shoulder and a black bow in front.

Meanwhile, the Bears safety donned a plain white T-shirt with a light blue shirt and black pants. Sharing the picture, Owens reflected on their two-year journey as a married couple while also sharing his excitement for the future.

"Two years strong and a lifetime to go. ... Excited to see where life takes us next baby"

Jonathan Owens' anniversary message to wifey Simone Biles/@jowens

Simone Biles and Owens crossed paths in March 2020. They met on a dating app, Raya, and soon started dating each other.

It was Biles who made the first move, and with time, their love story blossomed. They went Instagram official in August 2020 and have since been posting about one another on social media.

After dating for two years, in February 2022, Jonathan Owens proposed to her in a romantic proposal on Valentine's Day. They were engaged for a year, and in April 2024, they exchanged vows in an intimate courthouse wedding in Texas. A few days later, the couple even had a grand wedding in San Cabo Lucas on May 6.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens steal the spotlight with stunning Met Gala 2025 looks

Owens and his wife graced the star-packed event, the Met Gala, on Monday in New York. The power couple looked glamorous in their stylish outfits.

Owens was styled in Deji & Kola's all-white outfit. He wore a monochrome knitted hand-woven "Aso Oke" tuxedo jacket. It was embellished with glass beads and a double-breasted waistcoat with fringes on its sleeves. He completed the look with matching flared pants with fringes at the bottom and black shoes. He also carried a black stick.

The Olympic athlete, meanwhile, wore a short blue dress, which she paired with matching heels. She wore a high-neck dress, which had a white bow around the neck and also a blue cape.

